Former US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lambasts Trump's ‘reckless’ Rants Over Possible Arrest

Former US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi condemned the reckless posts made by former US President Donald Trump in which he urged the supporters to protest in the midst of his looming arrest. The comments from the US veteran diplomat came after the business tycoon turned politician went on a rant on his social media platform Truth Social and talked about his possible arrest. The former US President is currently in deep waters as he tries to navigate through the legal battles over a plethora of issues. From a case involving a former porn star to the alleged incitement of the January 6 riots, the celebrity Apprentice star is worried about a possible arrest that is looming.

“Whatever the Grand Jury decides, its consideration makes clear: no one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States,” the former US speaker of the House tweeted on Saturday. “The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters,” she added in the tweet. The remarks from the former Speaker of the House came after the former US President went on a social media rampage on his social networking site TruthSocial. “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump wrote on the social media platform. In another tweet, the former US speaker of the House made it clear that Trump cannot hide from his violations of laws. “He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections, and incitements to violence. Rightfully, our legal system will decide how to hold him accountable,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

Democrats push back after McCarthy initiates probe

The attack from the former US speaker of the House came after the current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy initiated the congressional probe over the issue. McCarthy called the whole Trump saga a “politically motivated prosecution,” The New York Post reported. The Manhattan court is currently investigating the $130,000 hush money payment allegedly made to pron star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Pelosi was not the only person who criticised the provocative remark by the former US President. California Rep. Eric Swalwell asserted that Trump’s “goal is acts of violence in his name.” “And we must be prepared to protect against it,” he added.