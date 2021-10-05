Former White House Press Secy Grisham Is 'terrified' Of Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has previously worked for 45th US President Donald Trump for over five years, has said that she fears another four years with the 75-year-old in the White House. In an interview with ABC, Grisham said that she is “terrified” of Trump running for president in 2024. The former White House press secretary has also served as East Wing chief of staff and her televised appearance was to promote her memoir, ‘I’ll Take Your Questions Now,’ which will be released this week. According to her, Trump is not ‘fit' for the job of US President.

"I am terrified of him running for president in 2024," said Grisham. “I don't think [Trump] is fit for the job."

Grisham’s remarks regarding Donald Trump’s role as US President came after the anchor asked her if she contributed to the White House “culture of casual dishonesty.” To this, the former White House press secretary said, “Yes.” She said, "I now want to, in whatever way I can, educate the public about the behaviours within the White House, because it does look like he's going to run in 2024.”

Further in the interview, Grisham said that the second term for Trump, in her opinion, would result in a US President driven by “revenge” for his political adversaries. She said, “He will probably have some pretty draconian policies” while further noting that another term for Trump would even mean less concern about the reelection and more about emboldening opportunities to promote the policies shaped by Trump’s base.

Why is Grisham coming forward now?

When the former White House press secretary was asked the reason behind coming forward with her stunning claims now, months after Trump left the office, Grisham said, “I do believe he gave voice to a lot of people who did feel forgotten, but I think that many of us, myself included, got into that White House, and got heady with power...We didn't think about serving the country anymore, it was about surviving."

As per the copy of her book accessed by The Washington Post ahead of its release, Grisham has written in ‘I’ll Take Your Questions,’ that Trump told his then Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he would “put on a tough act for the cameras” during the summit and “talk with you when they are gone.”

Image: AP