Texas: Four dead after single engine plane crashes while making emergency landing

All four people on board a single-engine aircraft were killed after it crashed in a pasture in Texas, US. The horrific accident happened on September 20 when the aircraft was trying to make an emergency landing near the airport in Hilltop Lakes, about 120 miles northwest of Houston. The four passengers, who all hailed from neighbouring state of Lousiana, were killed in the accident, the citing The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

As per the flight records obtained by the Associated Press, the plane had taken off from Horseshoe Bay Resort, west of Texas state capital Austin and was headed to Natchitoches in Lousiana. The plane was registered to a corporation in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Speaking about the crash to Eagle, Leon County sheriff confirmed that the plane was trying to make an emergency landing it the field. He also revealed that the aircraft was constantly in contact of Federal Aviation Administration at the time fo crash. An investigation in the crash is currently undergoing, the National Transport Safety Board said.

Aircraft crash in UP

Marking another tragedy, a four-seater aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, leaving one of the pilots dead, official sources said. The aircraft, used for training pilots, crashed into a field around 11.30 pm, they said. The aircraft belonged to the Centre-run flying-training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA), located in Amethi, the sources said. The Azamgarh Police said its personnel and senior officials were at the spot overseeing the rescue and relief operation.

(Representative Image/Pixabay)