Four Houston Police Officers Ousted For Fatally Shooting A Mentally Ill Man

Four Houston Police cops have been ousted from its department after an internal probe found that the officers did not use reasonable force instead fired a mentally unstable man 21 times with their weapons. According to the reports, the officers allegedly killed him in April after he already succumbed to injuries and lying on the ground, the city police chief reportedly said on Thursday, September 10.

Video footage from body cameras

Addressing a press conference, the Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo presented video footage from body cameras which showed that the 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez had already been shot and was kneeling on the ground. It also showed that he was grabbing a stun gun that was previously dropped when the four officers shot him. Acevedo justifying the situation said that as Chavez picked up the stun gun, the police officers had ample amount of time to take cover and avoid untoward incidences. As per reports, the investigators later noted that the stun gun was empty as both of its cartridges had been discharged but the officers stated that they were unaware of the situation at the time of the shooting.

Acevedo reportedly said that Chavez was already injured and bleeding after having been hit by the cops in a violent faceoff.

Associated Press quoted Acevedo saying, "Quite frankly, its inexplicable to me when they had plenty of opportunity to back up and continue to be doing what they were doing for them to stay the line and shoot a man 21 times". “I cannot defend that", he added.

An autopsy report showed that Chavez sustained 29 total entry and exit wounds and he had methamphetamine, amphetamine, and ethanol in his system. Houston Police Officers’ Union reportedly backed the firings saying that the officers followed their training and tried to de-escalate the situation. The Union added that they were forced to shoot Chavez as he pointed a gun at them.

Union president Joe Gamaldi said, "It was clear ... these officers did not want to shoot Mr. Chavez and did everything in their power not to". Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg was quoted to have said in a statement, "I met with the mother, father and wife of Nicolas Chavez to listen to their concerns and personally assure them that our Civil Rights Division prosecutors will conduct a thorough, independent review of all the evidence in his death".

The officers who were fired from the department were identified as Patrick Rubio, Luis Alvarado, Omar Tapia, and Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc. As per reports, Chavez’s family has said he had a history of mental illness. Chavez's shooting took place just one month before George Floyd died in Minneapolis after an officer pressed his knee into his neck. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

