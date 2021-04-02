Four Women Of Colour Make Military History As Commanders Of Warships In US Navy

Four American women of colour have broken all barriers to become the captain of their respective ships in the US Navy. There are currently more than 11,000 active-duty officers serving in the US Navy, of which approximately 21% are women, and only four of them have climbed up the ladder to become commanding officers in a male-dominated profession, which shows the odds they had to beat to get to the position. Kimberly Jones, LaDonna Simpson, Kathryn Wijnaldum, and Kristel O’Cañas are the only four women to have ever acquired the post in the US Navy.

Not just women of colour, they are mothers, too

According to the US Navy, Jones assumed command in July 2020, Wijnaldum and Canas in September 2020, while Simpson took charge in January 2021. All four can operate nuclear-powered ships as they have successfully cleared the rigorous academic sessions required to run those vessels apart from the usual on-ground training. The four women also have another thing in common as they are all mothers, too.

“All four of the commanders have balanced their careers with family priorities and requirements, and at this point in time, they look across the waterfront to see more diversity present in the Navy. These leaders have shared their stories so that future Sailors can understand that it is possible to succeed at more than just one thing,” US Navy said in a statement. READ | Indian Navy team completes training to Malagasy Special Forces in Madagascar

All four commanding officers have crossed paths with each other at various points in their careers. The four women started their Naval training in 2001 and were then posted as Surface Warfare Officers (SWOs) on different ships. They cleared a few exams before they were promoted as commanding officers on their respective ships. The four women are currently posted on USS Whidbey Island, USS Tortuga, USS Carter Hall, and USS Oak Hill, where they are leading a huge team of roughly 400 sailors and marines.

(Image Credit: US Navy/Website)