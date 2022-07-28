A 66-year-old man has reportedly become the fourth person in history to have been cured of HIV, doctors said. The patient who wishes to remain anonymous has lived with HIV since the 1980s. The man underwent a bone marrow transplant for treatment of blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who happened to be resistant to the virus, The BBC News reported.

The man was referred to as the "City of Hope" patient after the hospital where he was treated in California. He has said that he felt "beyond grateful" as the virus was no longer present in his body and he has stopped taking HIV medicines. The health team has been closely monitoring the patient after the transplant and the levels of HIV are no longer found in his body. The "City of hope" patient has been in remission for more than 15 months, as per The BBC News report. Dr Jana Dickter, an infectious diseases doctor at the City of Hope, said that they were "thrilled" to inform the patient that his HIV is in remission and he no longer required antiretroviral therapy.

Oldest patient to be cured of HIV

The man in a statement said that he was diagnosed with HIV in 1988 and he thought it to be a "death sentence." The man further said that he "never thought" that he could live to see that he no longer had HIV. The man has been cured of HIV after his medical team decided that he had to undergo a bone marrow transplant to replace cancerous blood cells and the donor happened to be resistant to HIV. He is the oldest patient of the four people who has been cured in this way. Notably, Timothy Ray Brown, known as the Berlin Patient, became the first person ever to be cured of HIV in 2011. Another patient in 2019 was reported to have been cured of HIV in 2019. Earlier in February, a woman of mixed race became the third person in the world to be cured of HIV using a transplant method, The New York Times reported. The woman who had been diagnosed with leukaemia received cord blood from a partially matched donor.

