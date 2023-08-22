Fox News Denies Donald Trump's Team Access To Debate 'spin Room'

In a flare-up of tensions between former President Trump and Fox News, the conservative network has fired back at Trump's decision to abstain from the upcoming GOP presidential debate, scheduled to be hosted by the network this Wednesday. This move has escalated the ongoing dynamic of the love-hate relationship between the ex-president and Fox, raising questions about their future interactions.

According to a report from Axios, the latest exchange revolves around Fox's decision to restrict campaign credentials for the post-debate "spin room" exclusively to candidates who are participating in the debate. This includes not only candidates who didn't qualify to be on the stage but also Trump, who is the sole GOP candidate to meet the requirements but chose not to partake.

Why is Trump unhappy with Fox News?

Trump's camp had previously indicated that his aides and surrogates would still be present in the spin room to represent him, despite his absence. However, Fox News has made it clear that these individuals will only be permitted entry if they are guests of media organizations.

The crux of this matter underscores the intricate interplay between Trump and Fox News, a relationship that has morphed from camaraderie to contention over time. Trump's recent criticism of Fox News, particularly singling out the morning show "Fox & Friends," has hinted at a growing sense of dissatisfaction, alleging bias against him and favoritism towards his rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump's ire isn't directed against all Fox News shows

The former president's posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, reflect his frustration with the network's portrayal of him. Trump lamented that Fox & Friends often showcases unflattering images and criticized their selection of photos, evoking memories of his 2016 campaign. Despite these grievances, Trump hasn't entirely severed his ties with Fox and has occasionally appeared on the network, often in conversations with sympathetic hosts like Sean Hannity.

Debate or Tucker?

Trump now plans to schedule an interview with Tucker Carlson, a right-wing commentator who was unexpectedly let go by Fox News earlier this year. This strategic maneuver aims to pull viewers' attention away from the debate and onto Trump's dialogue with a prominent conservative figure.

The incident not only underscores the drama inherent in modern politics but also accentuates Trump's mastery of media manipulation, a skill that has significantly shaped his political career.