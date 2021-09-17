After France’s Foreign Minister termed the announcement of the US, UK and Australia’s defence alliance a “stab in the back,” the White House on September 16 hit back by saying that Washington was “engaged in advance” with Paris. On Wednesday, the United States, UK and Australia announced a landmark defence and security partnership called ‘AUKUS’ intended to “protect and defend” their “shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.”

However, this move angered France and the EU as they were excluded from the pact. French foreign minister expressing “total incomprehension.” Even the European Union (EU) foreign policy chief complained that Brussels was not consulted beforehand. Notably, as per The Associated Press, France will lose nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel submarines for Australia under the terms of AUKUS which would also witness Washington and London help Canberra construct nuclear-powered ones.

When questioned regarding France’s reaction to AUKUS’ announcement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, “the President will speak at a high level soon. But we are engaged closely and we were engaged, in advance of this announcement, with leaders in France about this purchase.”

“They were aware in advance of the announcement,” she also said when the reporter asked for a second time if it was coming.

US, UK, and Australia announce ‘AUKUS’

On September 15, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a landmark defence and security partnership called ‘AUKUS’ intended to “protect and defend” their “shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.” US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the alliance will allow for a greater sharing of defence capabilities such as assisting the Australian military with nuclear-powered submarines. Biden made the announcement alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison. The trio joined virtually and none of them mentioned China directly in their remarks. However, the alliance is expected to create more tensions amid already sore US-China relations.

“We all recognize the imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term,” said Biden. “We need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve.” Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson said, “We will have a new opportunity to reinforce Britain’s place at the leading edge of science and technology, strengthening our national expertise, and perhaps most significant, the UK, Australia and the US will be joined even more closely together.”

IMAGE: AP

