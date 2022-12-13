Freed Russian Arms Dealer Bout Claims Prison System Of US 'inspired By Germany's Nazis'

The most infamous “Merchant of Death”, Victor Bout was released by the US administration to get back the WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prison swap with Russia. The decision by both countries has left many shocked, while some praised the move others questioned whether this was a fair swap or not. On Monday, Bout made explosive revelations about his life in American prisons. It was his first public interview where the 55-year-old managed to compare the US prison system inspired by Germany's Nazi.

Viktor Bout gave his first public interview after returning to Russia to RT Television, a Russian news agency. The Russian arms merchant was interviewed by Maria Butina who has spent around 18 months in a US jail for “conspiring to act as a clandestine foreign agent in the US”. While explaining his time in the US prison, Bout exclaimed, “Who created the US prison systems? The Nazis”. Clarifying what he meant, he said, “They (Nazis of Germany) were moved to the US in operation Paperclip”. He then went on to add, "after this experiment, they wrote that this is how you break people and get what you want."

Bout shares experience of being in American prison

Viktor Bout, popularly known as the death merchant, was sentenced to prison in April 2012 after being convicted of “conspiring to kill US citizens and officials” and selling millions of dollars of weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). According to Newsweek, Bout was charged the US prison for aiding a “terrorist organization”. When asked about his time in the US prison, Bout stated, “Do you know how I started my every day? Upon waking up, I wildly laughed for five minutes. I laughed wildly, hysterically”. He then went on to add, "You're smiling, you're laughing, and it gets to them more than anything when they see you aren't ripping out your hair, not scratching your own face, not trying to write on the walls in blood."

Bout didn’t stop his rant there, when he was talking about the food, Bout quipped, “not really even food, based on Nazi practices”. Talking about the repetitive food he was getting, Bout said, “Just imagine, for the entire 12 years I spent there, every Wednesday is a hamburger with overcooked fries, every Thursday, it's chicken, like 'Bush legs'—they're so gigantic it can't even be possible.” He added, "Imagine not tasting garlic for 10 years, dill, parsley, wild strawberries. Can you imagine?"