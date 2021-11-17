Frida Kahlo's Self-portrait Fetches Record $34.9 Million At Auction In New York

Setting an auction benchmark for the most expensive artwork by a Latin American artist, a self-portrait of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has sold for a record $34.9 million at Sotheby in New York. The auction of her 1954 oil on masonite self-portrait titled "Diego y yo" (Diego and I) provides insight into her tumultuous marriage with Mexican muralist Diego Rivera. The husband is represented in the centre of Kahlo's forehead, directly above her eyes. Kahlo finished the sad painting in 1949, five years before her death at the age of 47.

The artwork was previously owned by a private collector until being acquired by the Eduardo F. Costantini Collection, a well-known collector who has a long history of supporting Latin American art and artists, the auctioneers said in a statement as reported by the news agency ANI. With this auction, Kahlo broke the record for the most expensive Latin American work of art ever sold at auction, which was previously held by Diego Rivera's oil on canvas painting "Los Rivales" (1931). It was sold for $9.76 million at Christie's in New York in 2018.

Kahlo was self-taught and a prominent Mexican painter

Kahlo, an influential figure in 20th-century pop culture, began painting in 1926 after recovering from a bus accident. She suffered from severe pain as a result of the injury, which she poured into her paintings. She was self-taught and one amongst the prominent Mexican painters. In 1929, she married Diego Rivera and moved to the United States, where she lived from 1930 to 1933. "Diego and I" was the first work by a Latin American artist to sell for more than $1 million when it was auctioned at Sotheby's in 1990. Since the 1980s, the value of Kahlo's paintings has skyrocketed after one of her portraits was sold for $85,000.

It should be noted here that Kahlo's previous auction record was $8 million in 2016 for a painting titled "Two Nudes in a Forest." Until 2018, when Rivera's 'The Rivals' sold at Christie's auction house for $9.76 million, it was the highest price paid for a Latin American artwork, according to Al Jazeera. Kahlo's art has been hailed as a symbol of Mexican national and indigenous traditions. Her work has also been celebrated by feminists for its uncompromising portrayal of the feminine experience and form.

With ANI inputs

Image: Twitter/Sotheby's