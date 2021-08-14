From Autorickshaw Rides To Bollywood, US Diplomats Share What They Love About India

From Bollywood to the autorickshaw rides that make it “fun” for the officials to commute around the National Capital, US diplomats share a range of things they “love about Incredible India.” In the celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day, the official Twitter account of US Embassy India shared a short clip that shows different diplomats expressing what they truly treasure about our country. While one of them can be seen relishing ‘Chai & Samosa’, another one reveals that it is the culture and the fashion of the country which attracts them. The background music is of song ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’

Originally performed by Asha Bhosle.

The clip also included a video message from the US Ambassador in India, Atul Kashyap. He said, “New York to New Delhi, Atlanta to Ahemdabad, today we join you in celebrating the dynamism of Incredible India and the warm ties between our two great democracies that form the backbone of the US-india friendship. Happy Independence Day, India.” Kashyap also folds his hands for Namastay to conclude his message.

In celebration of India’s 75th #IndependenceDay, our American diplomats share the many things they love about #IncredibleIndia🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/M1TOpj44oD — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 14, 2021

Indian Diaspora To Hoist Biggest Tricolour At Times Square

Furthermore, the Federation of Indian Association (FIA) has already announced that on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, it will hoist the biggest tricolour at Times Square in New York on August 15, 2021. FIA informed that the 6 feet by 10 feet tricolour that places on a 25 feet pole, will be unfurled by the consul general of India, Randhir Jaiswal, in New York. Organised by FIA, the unfurling of tricolour at Times Square would be part of the day-long celebrations.

The first India Day billboard at Times Square will also be displayed for 24 hours, with the Empire State Building lighting up in the colours of the Indian tricolour. The day will end with a gala cruise on the Hudson River to be attended by top government officials, special guests, and members of the Indian American community. A special message Independence Day, too, will be displayed on the largest Jumbotron at Times Square for 24 hours.

IMAGE: @USAndIndia/Twitter