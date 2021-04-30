From COVID-19 To Economy: Key Decisions By Joe Biden Administration In First 100 Days

US President Joe Biden has moved fast since his January 20 swearing-in and has issued more executive orders so far than his three predecessors. With him completing 100 days in office on April 30, his administration has also reached the milestones of 200 million coronavirus shot delivered and vaccine eligibility opened to everyone 16 and over. Biden has delivered on his pledge to return the presidency to what it looked like before his predecessor Donald Trump and he has been taking daily press briefings and bringing in a Cabinet and staff of seasoned experts.

Here are some of the key decision of Biden’s first 100 days and how he fared so far:

COVID-19 pandemic

Joe Biden’s major COVID-19 promise was 100 million shots in Americans' arms by his first 100 days in office. The Biden administration reached its goal in mid-March, about 40 days ahead of schedule. The administration then reached 200 million vaccine does on April 21 - a week ahead of Biden updated timeline.

Under Biden’s administration, the US has vaccinated more people than any other country. It is also worth noting that over 3,000 people were dying per day when Biden took office and now the figure is under 700 a day. His $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was passed in March, also provided billions in funding to bolster vaccinations.

Jobs and economy

Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was passed over Republican opposition, delivered on the key economic promises he made on the campaign trail- checks for Americans. According to CNN, so far, the Biden administration has sent out more than 160 million stimulus payments worth up to $1,400 per person, released more than $80 billion in aid to state education agencies and beefed up Affordable Care Act subsidies on the federal exchange. His administration has also delivered $39 billion to states to help child care providers reopen or stay afloat.

Further, Biden has also used his executive powers to expand food assistance, extend the federal moratorium on evictions and continue the suspension of federal student loan payments and interest charges. Nearly one million jobs were also added in March, up from 379,000 in February.

Foreign policy

Biden has proved tough on foreign policy. He has imposed sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow’s interference in the 2020 elections and a massive cyber hack attributed to Russia and referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “killer”. He has held on to Trump-era sanctions on Iran and has even refused to lift them as a condition for getting Tehran involved in direct negotiations over its nuclear program.

Further, Biden has maintained Trump’s trade tariffs on China, allowed US diplomats to visit Taiwan and ratcheted up pressure on China over its treatment of Uyghurs in its Xinjiang region and its crackdown on activists in Hong Kong. The US President, however, ended Trump’s friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and distanced himself from Riyadh’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also set aside concerns infuriating NATO ally Turkey when he formally recognised that the 1915 massacre of Armenians in he the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide.

Immigration

The US President has signed several executive actions taking aim at Trump’s hardline immigration policies, including reversing the travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries and fortifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after Trump's efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children. He has also created a task force focused on identifying and reuniting migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border as a result of Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy. Moreover, Biden even revoked a Trump-era proclamation that limited legal immigration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climate crisis

Biden has already fulfilled his pledge to host a global climate summit within his first 100 days in office. During the event, the US President committed to reducing US’ greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent to 52 per cent below its 2005 emissions levels by 2030. Biden even rejoined the Paris climate agreement. He has laid out a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that includes billions in investments in electric vehicles and clean energy that he says will create millions of good-paying jobs. His administration has paused new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters in what is widely seen as the first step toward a permanent ban.

Social justice

The US President kicked off his presidency by naming the most racially diverse Cabinet in US history and taking steps to address racial economic inequality. He signed executive orders that could potentially help bridge the gap in homeownership between people of colour and White people, strengthen the fight against bigotry faced by Asian Americans and ease the anxiety of families with incarcerated relatives. He also signed an executive order in January repealing a Trump-era ban on most transgender Americans joining the military.

In the wake of last week's conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, Biden even called systemic racism "a stain on our nation's soul" and said he was heartened by the jury's verdict, the testimony of other police officers against Chauvin throughout the trial and the collective realization about the reality of systemic racism worldwide that has taken place since Geroge Floyd's death.

Image credit: AP