From Doughnuts To Popcorn, US States Offer Incentives To Energise COVID Vaccination Drive

From free beer to doughnuts, places around the US are offering incentives in a bid to energise the country’s slowing vaccination drive and to get Americans immunized against COVID-19. According to AP, the demand for vaccines has started to fall across the US, something health officials had expected to happen once the most vulnerable and most eager to get the shot had the opportunity to do so. US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that nationally, 82 per cent of people over 65 and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose of vaccines.

However, CDC also informed that while vaccinations hit a high in mid-April at 3.2 million shots per day on average, the number had fallen to 2.5 million as of last week. Amid such a slow vaccination drive, states have stepped up efforts to get Americans to roll up their sleeves. As per reports, Krispy Kreme began offering a free doughnut a day to anyone showing proof of having been vaccinated. In Cleveland, a movie theatre is supplying free popcorn through the end of this month.

Some breweries around the US are offering “shots and a chaser". Cities such as Chicago are sending specially equipped buses into neighbourhoods to deliver vaccines. Detroit, on the other hand, is offering $50 to people who give others a ride to vaccination sites. Starting Monday, the city will also send workers to knock on every door to help residents sign up COVID-19 shots.

‘Convenient way’ to get people vaccinated

At mass vaccination sites such as stadiums, some states and local government are no longer asking for full allotment of vaccine from Washington. And several large vaccine sites and pharmacies are letting people walk in with any scheduled appointment. Public health officials have said that such efforts are crucial to reach people who haven’t been immunized yet.

Dr Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said, “This is the way we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and move on with our lives”.

He added, “This will be much more of an intense ground game where we have to focus on smaller events, more tailored to address the needs and concerns of focused communities”.

Further, Chicago officials are also planning vaccinations sites at festivals and block parties and are working with barber shops and hair and nail salons to pair free services with vaccination. Several companies have announced that employees can take paid time off to get inoculated in a bid to boost vaccinations. Other companies are getting into the spirit of marketing pitches as well.

“The idea here is to bring the party, bring the vaccine and really have this be a convenient way for people to get vaccinated,” Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

(With inputs from AP)