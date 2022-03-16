From 'Elon' To 'Elona,' What Led Billionaire Elon Musk To Change His Name On Twitter

A peculiar move by a businessman and Twitter user has grabbed eyeballs across the internet. Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has changed his Twitter user name from Elon to Elona after he was criticised for his challenge to Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a fight. The billionaire has been cornered by the infamous dictator and Russian ally, Ramzan Kadyrov. The The businessman has taken a jibe at the Tesla CEO and Musk has reacted to the same.

For the unversed, Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic since 2007, was responsible for gay hate crimes, kidnapping of government officials, journalists, and citizens. On Monday, Kadyrov and his Chechen forces were reportedly assisting the Russian military near Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. The change of name comes after the Head of the Chechen Republic called him "effeminate" and said that he needed to "pump his muscles up" to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is to be noted that this face-off on the internet began after a statement by Ramzan was put out on Telegram, following which Elon Musk responded to the same in a tweet.

Telegram post by Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Chechen Republic! pic.twitter.com/UyByR9kywq — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

'Elona' Musk vs Ramzan Kadyrov

Kadyrov released a statement on Telegram according to Irish Mirror, wherein the Head of the Chechen Republic said, "Elon Musk here's a word of advice for you, don't measure strength against that of Putin." Thereafter, Kadyrov suggested some names of several centres in the Chechen Republic to get himself trained. While he quoted, "You will return from the Chechen Republic, a completely different person Elona, that is, Elon.'

Meanwhile, Musk was quick to respond to the leader's remark. The Tesla CEO tweeted, "Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage." However, the billionaire didn't stop there. "If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed," he added and signed off as "Elona". This garnered the attention of the Twitterati, and the post amassed 18.3K retweets and 184K likes. People were seen supporting the Tesla CEO while a few expressed confusion about what the conversation was leading to.

Image: AP