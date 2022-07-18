From Fist Bump With Saudi Prince To Anti-Iran Stance: Highlights Of Biden's Mid-east Visit

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden capped his first-ever trip to the Middle East since taking office. He kickstarted it by meeting Israel's Interim Premier Yair Lapid and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu in East Jerusalem. Later, he toured West Bank to meet Palestinian Authority but faced massive protests regarding his inaction on journalist Shireen Abu Akheh's killing. His tour took an interesting turn after POTUS -- laser focused on bolstering oil supplies to America -- flew to Riyadh to meet the Saudi officials including the Crown Prince.

Here are key takeaways from Biden's ambitious trip to the region:

Meeting with Saudi Prince

One of the major highlights of Biden’s trip is his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince. An image featuring POTUS fist bumping with Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has triggered colossal outrage with the Washington Post even calling it “shameful”. Their meeting highlighted how political realities have necessitated cooperation between the US and the kingdom.

Earlier, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)) in its report concluded that Prince Salman was involved in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. For months, Biden condemned the kingdom’s sordid activities and vowed justice for the slain journalist. Earlier this week, Biden justified the meeting saying that he “very straightforwardly told the Saudi prince that for an American president to be silent on the issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am”. “I’ll always stand up for our values.”

No immediate agreement on oil

Biden emerged from his meetings in Saudi Arabia without an immediate deliverable on oil production, but he expressed optimism that oil-producing nations would take steps to boost the global supply in the coming months, as reported by The Hill. While his office initially downplayed the role that fuel shortages back home played in POTUS’ trip, it soon became clear as he held several meetings with Saudi Arabian leaders. Notably, the kingdom is the de-facto leader of OPEC+ which is set to meet next month.

Speaking at a meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council, Biden said the nations agree on the need to ensure “adequate supplies to meet global needs”, adding he was looking “forward to seeing what’s coming in the coming months.”

Flourishing Saudi Arabia-Israel ties

The visit marked another milestone in Israel’s normalization of ties with the Arab World. As Biden toured the Middle East, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all airlines, including those flying to and from Israel. Soon after the American leader hailed the decision saying that it was “the first tangible step on the path of what I hope will eventually be a broader normalization of relations,” Biden told reporters on Friday following meetings with Saudi officials.

Tough stance against Iran

Speaking alongside his Jewish counterpart Yair Lapid earlier on Thursday, Biden reiterated his decision to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The American President reckoned that diplomacy remained the best path in deterring the Islamic Republic but added that Washington wouldn’t “wait forever” for Iran to return to the stalled JCPOA deal. Notably, Biden and Lapid also inked a pact which obliged the White House to use “all elements of its national power” in order to deny Iran the ability to arm itself with nuclear weapons.

Biden's policies suffer blow back home

While Biden was busy touring the Middle East, his policies back home took a blow. Sen. Joe Manchin strongly slammed the POTUS' agenda, saying he would reject the climate spending and tax hikes on the wealthy in the budget reconciliation package. As a result, Biden called on the Senate to move forward with the slimmed-down health-only reconciliation package before the August recess. With his approval rate all-time low, the Democrat is battling unprecedented inflation.

(Image: AP)