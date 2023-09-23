From Gold Bars To Luxury Cars: Big Revelations From Sen. Bob Menendez's Federal Indictment

The indictment of Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Arslanian Menendez is the latest corruption scandal that jolted the US Senate. Menendez was charged with bribery and other corruption-related offences making it the second time he has been indicted in 10 years. As per the newly unsealed federal indictment, the couple was accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence in various matters, CNN reported. In a search operation, prosecutors found wads of cash, gold bricks, etc.

Menendez, who has been the New Jersey Senator since 2006, has experience dealing with the US Department of Justice. The US Senator has previously fought off conspiracy, bribery and honest services fraud charges related to alleged personal favours, CNN reported. The charges came in the midst of the fact that the senator is up for reelection next year.

Meanwhile, the disgraced Senator slammed the charges hurled against him. “For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave. Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists,” he said. “The excesses of these prosecutors is apparent,” he added. Here’s a look at some of the jaw-dropping revelations made by the prosecutors in the case.

Gold bars and wads of cash were accepted by the couple

The prosecutors revealed that when the FBI raided the couple’s house in 2022, they found over $480,000 in cash with some of the bills being stuffed in clothing closets, safes and jackets. According to NBC News, law enforcement also found over $100,000 in gold bars inside their home. The prosecutors noted that two days after Menendez had a private meeting with an Egyptian official, one of the co-defendants in the case - Wael Hana bought 22 one-ounce gold bars. The prosecutor found that on Jan. 29, 2022, the US Senator did a Google search for "kilo of gold price”.

Two gold bars were found during a search by federal agents of Senator Bob Menendez's home and safe deposit box, Image: AP

The black Mercedes-Benz

According to NBC News, the two co-defendants -- Jose Uribe and Wael Hana, allegedly bought the Mercedes-Benz for Menendez’s wife in return for the Senator interfering in a state criminal prosecution of a Uribe associate who was charged with insurance fraud. “You are a miracle worker who makes dreams come true,” Nadine Menendez texted Uribe, as per the unsealed indictment document. “I will always remember that,” she furthered. Not only this, the US Senator helped Hana to secure military funding for Egypt in exchange for the promise of a no-show job for his wife.

Wife complained about ‘delayed’ payments

Menendez’s wife Nadine complained several times to her husband that the payment didn’t come in as promised. The prosecutors alleged that Nadine was upset that the bribes did not come “fast enough”. “I have been so upset all morning,” she texted the Senator. “I am soooooo upset,” she wrote in another text to the US official.

A jacket bearing Menendez's name was found with wads of cash during the search by Federal agents, Image: AP

What lies ahead?

Immediately after his indictment, the US Senator stepped down from his influential role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Friday. “Menendez has rightly decided to step down temporarily from his position as Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee until the matter has been resolved,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said announcing his exit. Not only this, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other Democratic leaders demanded the resignation of Menendez from the US Senate.

“The allegations in the indictment against Senator Menendez and four other defendants are deeply disturbing. These are serious charges that implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system,” Murphy said in a statement. “The alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state. Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation,” he furthered. However, the defiant senator rejected the allegations hurled against him and refused to step down.

Damian Williams, US Attorney for the South District of New York talks about the evidences found during the search operation, Image: AP

"Those who believe in justice believe in innocence until proven guilty. I intend to continue to fight for the people of New Jersey with the same success I’ve had for the past five decades," Menendez said in a statement. "This is the same record of success these very same leaders have lauded all along. It is not lost on me how quickly some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat. I am not going anywhere," he added. According to The New York Magazine, if Menendez ends up stepping down, Murphy would appoint a replacement who would serve through at least January 2025.