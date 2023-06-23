From Naatu Naatu In America To Spiderman In India: PM Modi Details India-US Bonds

Day after leading the historic yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York and attending a private dinner with Bidens at the White House in Washington, PM Modi kicked off the third day of his state visit to the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating at State Dinner at the White House elaborated on how with every passing day Indians and Americans are growing closer. While highlighting how the US and India have "developed greater understanding," PM Modi made references to Naatu Naatu, Halloween, and Spider-Man.

“As time passes our people are developing greater understanding. We can pronounce each other's names, can understand accents, kids in India make up as Spiderman on Halloween and American kids dance to the tune of Naatu Naatu.”

PM Modi’s gratitude to Bidens

The former Gujarat CM further thanked US President Joe Biden for the grand supper at the White House. “I want to thank US President Joe Biden for his wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful,” said PM Modi.

“The presence of the citizens of our two nations, who are our most priceless assets, makes this evening extra special. I’m certain you must have found a solution to the issue you talked about when we first met in Japan for the Quad Summit. I hope you were able to accommodate everyone who wanted to attend tonight’s supper,” he said.

PM Modi raises a toast to Joe, Jill Biden

PM Modi also raised a toast towards his host Bidens stating, “Please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden.”

“A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States,” added PM Modi.

President Biden had a ‘wonderful time with PM Modi’

US President Joe Biden during his address while the state dinner expressed the time spent with the leader from India.

“Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minister today, during your truly productive visit,” said the US President.