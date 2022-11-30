From Teddy Bear Ad To Lay's Chips Handbag: 4 Times Balenciaga Has Landed In Controversies

Fashion means different things for different brands. In the case of Balenciaga, it seems like the luxury label’s sartorial taste attempts to test just how far the general public will go in buying something so intertwined with daily life, yet somehow outlandish. Critics continue to encircle the brand, deeply scrutinizing its every move in the world of fashion. Here, we take a look at some recent controversies that Balenciaga has endured in its reign as one of the top luxury fashion houses.

The Gift Collection campaign

The Teddy Bear controversy takes the top spot with how rapidly it has snowballed in the past few days. The fiasco began after the brand shared its recent ad campaign, which featured children holding teddy bears that were dressed in bondage clothing. Soon after the images hit the internet, a wildfire of backlash ensued, with thousands of people denouncing the ad campaign for sexualizing minors.

As a result, Balenciaga issued an apology on its official Instagram handle and wrote: “The Gift Collection campaign featured children with plush bear bags dressed in what some have labelled BDSM-inspired outfits. Our plush bear bags and the gift collection should not have been featured with children.” “This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone," the brand said.

The Spring 23 campaign

This campaign come as another misstep for Balenciaga, which was already attempting to deal with the fallout caused by the Gift Collection campaign. While the first one featured children, this was led by actor Nicole Kidman and model Bella Hadid. The duo, in separate images, posed in an office setup with clutter in the background. Amidst the clutter was a visible Supreme Court document of the 2008 ruling on child pornography, which “confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography.”

After the document was spotted, yet another backlash ensued. Addressing it, the brand said, "all the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama." Balenciaga then went on to file a $25 million lawsuit against production company North Six Inc and the designer of the set, Nicholas Des Jardins, according to CNN.

Bella Hadid for Balenciaga’s Garde-Robe Spring 2023 campaign. Photographed by Joshua Bright. pic.twitter.com/R8vUTX2ny8 — Hadid News (@HadidNews) November 21, 2022

Balenciaga Spring 2023 Campaign pic.twitter.com/HL8ISKaZHL — calverley ZH (@CalverleyZh) November 22, 2022

Lay's Potato Chip Clutch

While this product did not spur a controversy, it still managed to leave consumers perplexed by its skyrocketing price and cheap appearance. Earlier in October, Balenciaga collaborated with Frito-Lay to launch a handbag that resembles the packaging of Lay’s potato chips. Named as Lay's Potato Chip Clutch, the product hit shelves for a price of $1,800, and made its debut at the label’s Spring/Summer 23 show, where Balenciaga swapped a runway for muddy soil.

Paris sneakers

For a pair of shoes, Balenciaga drew inspiration from the streets, and rolled out the Paris Sneakers. However, what drew criticism and confusion was the appearance and the price of the shoes, which were ragged and soiled, yet retailed for a range between $625 and $495.

The brand said that the sneakers have “a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.” However, many criticised the brand for glamourising poverty through the product and ultimately catering it to the elite in the name of fashion.

"A pathetic attempt to ride on sustainability/reduce/reuse with a product’s more than half of its life cycle eliminated already. A spit on the face of millions of people who wear their shoes destroyed because they can’t afford new ones, let alone Balenciaga ones, at 1450€ for the “extra destroyed limited edition” and 495€ for the slightly worn out second version. Gross,” wrote on user on social media.

While it is surprising to witness Balenciaga stand the tests of criticism and controversies, it continues to be an example of how fashion thrives on scrutiny, and ultimately, backlash.