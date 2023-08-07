From Trump To DeSantis: Behind Every Republican Presidential Candidate Is A Billionaire

Most of the potential contenders for the 2024 White House race have a group of wealthy billionaires supporting them with significant financial resources. However, these wealthy individuals are not fully committed to a single candidate. They often divide their support among multiple presidential hopefuls, waiting to see which one gains the most momentum.

Former New Jersey state Governor Chris Christie mentioned on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on August 1 said, “Right now, what I’m finding is that most of the major donors are giving a little bit to people … but not going all in on anybody yet."

There are exceptions to this trend. For example, Robert Bigelow, a billionaire involved in real estate and aerospace in Las Vegas, has invested tens of millions of dollars to support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Although, he recently indicated that he plans to temporarily suspend his donations.

Others, like venture capitalist Peter Thiel, are holding back their financial contributions and remaining neutral, at least for the time being, reported NY Post.

US Federal regulations limit the amount of direct financial support that wealthy donors can provide to campaigns, prompting many members of the affluent elite to instead contribute substantial funds to Super PACs that support their preferred or intriguing candidates.

The disclosure of mid-year financial reports submitted to the US Federal Election Commission has provided insight into the affluent contributors who are financially backing various Republican contenders.

The approximate net worth of each individual donor is enclosed in parentheses and is based on Forbes' up-to-date ranking, unless stated otherwise.

Donald Trump, Former US President

Former US President Donald Trump, who is himself a billionaire, continues to demonstrate formidable fundraising capabilities.

According to NY Post, prominent supporters from the past, including real estate inheritor Ronald Lauder (with an estimated net worth of $4.4 billion) and private equity giant Blackstone's CEO Stephen Schwarzman (with a net worth of $32 billion), seem to be creating some distance between themselves and the leading candidate of the GOP.

However, this apparent distancing hasn't impeded Trump's fundraising prowess. In the previous quarter, his joint fundraising committee, comprising his 2024 campaign and the Save America PAC, proudly announced a collection of around $35 million.

Numerous billionaires have contributed to the Make America Great Again Inc. Super PAC (Political Action Committee) aligned with Trump during the first half of this year:

Phil Ruffin ($3.4 billion)

The 88-year-old tycoon in the casino and hotel industry has made several generous contributions of $1 million each to the MAGA PAC. Ruffin holds a 50% stake in the Trump International Las Vegas and also possesses ownership in the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino located in Las Vegas.

Ruffin's engagement in recent election cycles is notable; he provided financial support to endorse Trump during the 2016 election. He also extended donations to both Barack Obama and John McCain during the 2008 election.

Charles Kushner (Family: $1.8 billion)

This real estate magnate, who obtained a pardon from Trump in December 2020, stands out as one of the most significant contributors to the MAGA PAC, with a generous gift of $1 million in June. In the past, he also made contributions to Obama in 2008.

The realm of politics has a familial dimension for Kushner. His son, Jared, is married to Ivanka, Trump's daughter; however, the couple has intentionally distanced themselves from the 77-year-old's 2024 campaign.

Robert "Woody" Johnson ($3.7 billion)

A former ambassador to the United Kingdom under Trump's administration and co-owner of the New York Jets, Johnson made a substantial donation of $1 million to the MAGA PAC in April.

Johnson has previously demonstrated support for Trump and has a track record of donating to Republican causes, including backing past presidential candidates such as John McCain and Tim Pawlenty.

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida

Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, has achieved an extraordinary level of fundraising success. In the second quarter alone, his campaign amassed approximately $20 million, and his principal Super PAC aligned with him, Never Back Down, concluded June with an impressive $96.8 million in available funds, as indicated by filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Certain billionaire contributors, like Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy, have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with DeSantis due to his socially conservative and anti-abortion stances.

However, DeSantis remains steadfast in upholding his principles and maintains his impressive fundraising momentum.

Douglas Leone ($6.6 billion)

This venture capitalist from California contributed a substantial $2 million to Never Back Down in April. Leone has a history of extensive contributions to Republicans, including figures such as George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, John McCain, Jeb Bush, and Trump.

Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein ($3.8 billion)

The billionaire couple, who achieved their wealth through the packaging materials industry, each made a significant donation of $1 million to the affluent Super PAC.

The Uihleins are well-known as major donors within the GOP, having provided millions to various Republican candidates over the years, including McCain, Romney, and Ron Paul.

Edward Debartolo ($3.1 billion)

Recognised primarily as the long-standing owner of the San Francisco 49ers, Debartolo contributed $250,000 to Never Back Down shortly before the mid-year deadline in late June.

Debartolo's donation history is somewhat less extensive compared to many of his peers. He supported Trump during the 2020 election cycle and has contributed to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California), including donations in 2006 and 2012.

Vivek Ramaswamy, American entrepreneur

Recently surging in the polls, the 37-year-old entrepreneur with significant wealth is ramping up his political fundraising efforts through an innovative crowdsourcing strategy.

Participators in "Vivek's Kitchen Cabinet" have the opportunity to divert a portion of their raised funds to support his campaign. As a newcomer to the political scene, Ramaswamy has fewer billionaire supporters compared to other campaigns.

The American Exceptionalism PAC aligned with Ramaswamy has accumulated approximately half a million dollars in contributions as of June 30th.

Glenn Dubin ($2.8 billion)

The hedge fund magnate allocated $100,000 to the Super PAC and has also made direct donations to Ramaswamy's campaign.

Dubin's history of contributions includes support for numerous Democrats such as Representatives Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.).

August Busch III

The 86-year-old former chairman of Anheuser-Busch hails from a family with a wealth estimated at $17.6 billion by Forbes in 2020. He made a contribution of $25,000 to the Ramaswamy PAC.

Busch III is noted for his extensive donations to GOP presidential candidates in past election cycles, including figures like Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, Chris Christie, and Ted Cruz. He also contributed to his sister Trudy Busch Valentine's unsuccessful 2022 Senate campaign as a Democrat from Missouri.

Mike Pence, Former US Vice President

Among the prominent contenders for the 2024 race, the former US vice president is notable for not yet having garnered the 40,000 unique donors required to qualify for the August 23 debate, indicating a relatively modest level of support from the nation's affluent class.

Richard Colburn

Hailing from the family behind Consolidated Electrical Distributors (with a fortune estimated at $1.2 billion by Forbes in 2015), Colburn contributed $100,000 to Pence's Committed to America PAC in May.

Warren Stephens ($3.2 billion)

The investment banking magnate based in Arkansas donated $100,000 to Committed to America in June, as evidenced by records.

Stephens has a history of substantial contributions to Republicans, including backing the presidential campaigns of figures like Jeb Bush, Lindsey Graham, Scott Walker, Chris Christie, and Marco Rubio, particularly during the 2016 election cycle.

Nikki Halley, Former Governor of South Carolina

The inaugural contender to formally challenge Trump, the former United Nations ambassador has been actively seeking the support of numerous prominent donors. Both her campaign and affiliated Super PACs have been accumulating substantial funds, strategically awaiting the opportune moment to make a significant impact.

Recently, the Stand For America Fund aligned with Haley revealed plans for an extensive $13 million advertising campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Jan Koum ($14.3 billion)

The Ukrainian-American entrepreneur and co-founder of WhatsApp has made multiple contributions, including two substantial donations of $5,000,000 each, to the SFA Fund in February and June, according to records.

Tim Draper

The venture capitalist and founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson was estimated to possess a net worth of around $1.2 billion in 2022. Draper contributed $1,255,000 to the SFA Fund in June. His history of donations crosses party lines, including support for President Biden.

Warren Stephens

Illustrating a case of a billionaire distributing financial support among multiple candidates, the investment banking magnate contributed $25,000 to the SFA Fund in June.

Laurel Asness

The spouse of hedge fund manager and co-founder of AQR Capital Management, Cliff Asness (with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion), Laurel made a substantial donation of $1 million to the SFA Fund in February. She has a record of significant donations to Republican candidates, including Senator Tim Scott, a fellow South Carolinian and a contender for the 2024 election.

Tim Scott, United States Senator from South Carolina

Entering the 2024 race with a substantial war chest of over $20 million, the South Carolina senator's financial backing received a boost through a transfer from his Senate re-election campaign committee.

His campaign has taken to the airwaves, launching advertisements to increase his name recognition. Additionally, the senator benefits from robust support from a group of billionaires, many of whom have contributed to allied PACs such as Opportunity Matters Fund Action and Trust in the Mission.

Larry Ellison ($143.9 billion)

The co-founder and chief technology officer of software giant Oracle has made significant contributions, channeling $25 million into the Opportunity Matters Fund since 2020, as reported by The Wrap. Senator Scott acknowledged Ellison as a "great mentor" during a speech in North Charleston, South Carolina in May.

Nelson Peltz ($1.5 billion)

The investor and non-executive chairman of the Wendy's Company has made multiple donations in the amount of $20,000 to the Opportunity Matters Fund Action, totaling $80,000. Peltz's contributions have primarily been directed towards Republicans, although he has also donated to a pro-Chuck Schumer group on multiple occasions, including in 2015.

Jeffrey Yass ($28.9 billion)

The Pennsylvania-based business magnate and money manager has contributed $200,000 to the Opportunity Matters Action Fund in increments spread across March, May, and June. His past donations include support for presidential campaigns like Bob Kerrey in 1992, Ralph Nader in 2004, and Rudy Giuliani in 2008.

Stanley Druckenmiller ($6.4 billion)

The former hedge fund manager directed $150,000 to the Opportunity Matters Action Fund PAC in April. He has previously supported PACs for figures like Jeb Bush, Chris Christie, and John Kasich during the 2016 election cycle.

Ben Navarro

Estimated to possess a net worth of $3 billion by outlets such as ESPN, Navarro, the founder of Sherman Financial Group which owns Credit One Bank, contributed $5 million to the TIM PAC in late June, according to financial disclosures. Navarro has previously donated to Senator Scott's Senate campaign and generally lends his support to Republicans, including John McCain and George W. Bush.

Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey

Entering the race in early June, which was later than many of his competitors, the former governor of New Jersey rapidly amassed the required 40,000 unique donors necessary to qualify for the debate stage.

Christie has positioned himself as a candidate appealing to both voters and donors who may have become disillusioned with Trump. The Tell It Like It Is PAC, aligned with Christie, has garnered contributions from donors who have also generously supported other candidates.

Jeffrey Yass

The Pennsylvania business magnate, who has also donated to Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), made a substantial contribution of $250,000 to Tell It Like It Is in late June.

Bruce Kovner ($6.6 billion)

The hedge fund billionaire contributed $250,000 to the PAC aligned with Christie in late June.

Kovner has increased his GOP contributions in recent years and has extended support to more moderate members of the party, including Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and former Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). He also donated to Christie's campaign and PAC during the 2016 election cycle. Kovner has also backed other GOP candidates such as Phil Gramm in 1996, Giuliani, McCain, and Romney.

David Tepper ($18.5 billion)

The hedge fund manager and owner of the Carolina Panthers (who outbid Navarro for the NFL team) contributed $250,000 to the PAC in June. Tepper previously supported Christie in 2016, Romney in 2012, and Giuliani in 2008. He also made contributions to a pro-Schumer PAC during the 2016 election cycle.

Cliff Asness

While his wife donated to the PAC aligned with Haley, the co-founder of AQR Capital Management provided a $250,000 donation to Tell It Like It Is in June. Asness has also donated to Haley's campaign and generally supports Republican candidates spanning various ideological segments of the party.

Meanwhile Biden...

While Republicans engage in a fierce and competitive primary race, making efforts to attract donors, US President Joe Biden and his Democratic supporters are accumulating a substantial financial reservoir.

Recent financial reports unveiled that during the second quarter of 2023, the Democratic National Committee and its associated joint fundraising committees garnered an impressive $72 million.

Benefitting from the absence of a significant primary contender, Biden's campaign has been strategically reserving funds, with a focus on preparing for the upcoming general election.