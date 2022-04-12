From Ukraine War To Defence Cooperation: Here Are Key Highlights Of India-US 2+2 Dialogue

In the 4th 2+2 dialogue between India and the US held on April 11, issues ranging from the ongoing Ukraine war to Indo-Pacific challenges came up for discussion. This format entailed joint talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Washington DC. The first 2+2 dialogue between the two countries since Joe Biden assumed office as US president was perceived as a tool to realise the full potential of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Live now! @SecBlinken holds a joint press availability with @SecDef Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar, and Indian Minister of Defense @rajnathsingh. https://t.co/9P2EodAtY8 — Department of State (@StateDept) April 11, 2022

Here are the key highlights of the dialogue:

COVID-19 cooperation

Observing that the US and India are working closely to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Antony Blinken cited the example of scientists and institutions developing the novel coronavirus vaccines together. He mentioned that the QUAD partners have collectively provided more than 500 million vaccine doses and added that the US is rapidly expanding production at the Biological E facility in India. While Rajnath Singh acknowledged the US government's support during the pandemic, S Jaishankar conceded that COVID-19 has left us with a lot of uncertainties and challenges to be addressed.

Rules-based world order & Indo-Pacific

On this occasion, both sides reiterated their commitment to upholding a free, rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Blinken stated that Russia's aggression is in contrast to the vision that the US and India share for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister also affirmed that the challenges in the Indo-Pacific were a particular focus of the discussions.

Jaishankar said, "Our discussions today have helped us today to strategize on mitigating the volatility and unpredictability that the world is currently experiencing; that'll be naturally reflected in our policies. It has encouraged us to think together about long-term challenges, especially in the Indo-Pacific. It has energized our collaborative endeavours to build what is emerging as a key bilateral relationship of our times."

QUAD

India, Australia, the US and Japan have formed the 'QUAD' coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region. Appreciating the attention and energy devoted by the US to the QUAD, Jaishankar emphasised that its elevation and intensification in 2021 benefit the entire Indo-Pacific. Moreover, he opined that the Quad has emerged as a powerful force of "global good". Weighing in on this, Austin highlighted that the QUAD's newly launched humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism will ensure that the Indo-Pacific is better prepared for any kind of crisis.

Russia-Ukraine war

Talking about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Blinken asserted that the US will continue to increase support to the government and people of Ukraine and urge other countries to do the same. On the collaboration of India and the US pertaining to this, he divulged, "Ukraine's farmers have been forced to flee or fight as Russian troops intentionally destroy farmland and equipment and prevent Ukraine from exporting their wheat through Black Sea ports. Our countries are working together to try to bring more food to world markets as well as to the World Food Program".

While accepting that every country has its own stance pertaining to the crisis, he urged all allies to not increase their purchases of Russian energy. Emphasising the need to build on the bilateral partnership, the US Secretary of State noted, "India’s relationship with Russia has developed over decades at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India Times have changed. Today we are able and willing to be a partner of choice with India across virtually every realm – commerce, technology, education, and security".

Stating that a large part of his meeting with Blinken was on the Ukraine war and its ramifications, Jaishankar pointed out that most countries are worried about energy, food security, commodity prices and logistics disruption. He reiterated India's call for an urgent cessation of violence. Flagging the hypocrisy over the outrage on India's energy purchases from Russia, he told the media, "Our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon".

Defence cooperation

The India-US 2+2 dialogue also witnessed an elaboration discussion on boosting the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in areas such as defence. For instance, India talked about terrorism being used as an instrument of statecraft against India. In the meeting, both sides also discussed the 'Space Situational Awareness' agreement, India's induction into the Multilateral Combined Maritime Force as an associate partner, the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement, and the effective operationalization of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement.

Rajnath Singh remarked, "We've decided to review the processes and procurements for the speedy decisions and project implementation in defence trade and technology initiatives. I've also invited American companies for defence, aerospace and make for India world program. We conduct a co-development and co-production course with US companies and have requested US defence companies to invest more in the UP & Tamil Nadu defence industrial corridors."

Elaborating on the defence partnership, Austin expressed hope that the commitments made in the dialogue would drive technological innovation and cooperation, including space and cyberspace. He also highlighted that India continues to acquire key US defence platforms and forge new ties between our defence industrial bases. He reaffirmed that the US supports India as a defence industry leader in the Indo-Pacific and net provider of security in the region.