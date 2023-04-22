From Worst To A Great State: Trump Takes U-turn On His Stance On Florida Ahead Of US Polls

Former US President Donald Trump called Florida a “great state” hours after his campaign ridiculed the US state and called it one of the “worst states” in the union. According to The New York Post, the twice impeached US president made this remark as he addressed a gathering at the Lee County Lincoln-Regan dinner. His comments came on Friday, just hours after his campaign spokesperson called the US state a “worst” state as he unleashed a scathing attack against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. As 2024, US presidential elections inch closer, DeSantis has emerged one of the leading opponents of Trump to bag the Republican ticket.

“I’m thrilled to be here with the proud, hard-working patriots of the great state of Florida. It’s a great state. Great place,” the 76-year-old 45th US president stated during his speech. “The great state of Florida has been among the most hotly contested swing states in the nation. But today Florida is no longer a swing state because we turned it into a red state,” he added. Just hours before Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung unleashed a lethal attack against the Florida governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida.

Cheung trashes Ron DeSantis and Florida

According to The New York Post, in the scathing attack, Cheung described Florida as “the worst state”. He made it clear that the state is allegedly in a deplorable condition under Republican governor Ron DeSantis. “The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” Cheung asserted as per the report by the New York Post. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents,” he added.

DeSantis was further targetted over wide-ranging issues, including the high cost of living in some parts of the state, rising home prices, expensive healthcare costs and car insurance premiums etc. “On DeSantis’ watch, Florida has become one of the least affordable states to live in the country,” Trump’s campaign spokesperson stated. In his Friday speech, the former US President boasted about the fact that he got more votes in Florida in 2020 than Governor DeSantis, who ran for re-election contest in 2022. “In Florida, I got 1.2 million more votes than your successful governor’s campaign,” Trump quipped. Overall, the whole incident indicated that the animosities between Trump and De Santis still remain prevalent.