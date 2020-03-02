Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of White House Race To Be Democratic Presidential Nominee

Pete Buttigieg, one of the frontrunners for the Democratic presidential nomination has decided to suspend his campaign. According to reports, people close to Buttigieg have confirmed that the former mayor has decided to end his campaign for the White House race. Buttigieg, an Afghanistan war veteran was one of the two most impressive candidates in the Democratic field, other being Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg's campaign

Buttigieg in January 2019 announced that he would run for the 2020 presidential election in the United States. Buttigieg officially launched his campaign on April 14 in South Bend. Buttigieg became the first openly gay person to launch a major presidential campaign and emerged as one of the main candidates for the Democratic party.

Buttigieg was giving Bernie Sanders a tough competition in the race for candidacy as he finished second with 24 percent votes in New Hampshire primary on February 12, where the Vermont senator claimed victory with 26 percent votes. Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders in the Iowa caucuses as he again finished as the top two candidates among Democrats.

