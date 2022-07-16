Frustrated US Scored Own Goal By Asking Mumbai Port To Block Russian Ships: Top US Analyst

Eschewing the established diplomatic route, the US Consulate General in Mumbai had written directly to the Mumbai Port Authority urging it to not to allow Russian vessels to make port. In response, India has taken objection to the “suggestion” by the US Consulate to block Russian ships at the Mumbai port and asserted that "it is New Delhi’s sovereign right to deal with global partners in the national interest."

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Senior Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, top analyst Derek J Grossman from the RAND Corporation opined that the US has shifted its tactics when 'pressurising' India. He added that the Biden administration is frustrated as it could not get everyone on board to ban imports of Russian resources.

"It's very interesting that the Biden administration decided to do this because when we look at statements coming out of the White House and out of the State Department, it seems like the United States has essentially decided it's not going to pressurise India any longer on India's continued and rising oil imports from Russia and the war," Grossman said.

'Biden administration taken a different approach': Top analyst

He added, "It seems like the Biden administration has taken a different approach which is more of an economic approach. To me, it represented a change in tactics to see if maybe they can get some traction with the port of Mumbai and of course, the port reported it to the Indian government and the Indian government told them to not go forward with that proposal. I do think it's interesting that the US government has not entirely quit pressuring India on its oil imports from Russia."

When asked why Washington should bypass the diplomatic route and go directly, he said, "I think it is disappointing that the Biden administration did not realise that this would be an own goal to think that they would write to Mumbai port and it would stay within that channel and not somehow get to the government. It's kind of perplexing to me."

"The US really wants sanctions to work against Russia, they are pulling out all the stops, not just with India but other countries who continue to import Russian oil, coal and natural gas. This is another example of the US trying to make punishment against Russia as harsh as possible. It is clear that India will not follow the West on the issue."

He opined that there is continued frustration in the Biden administration that it could not get everyone on board on stopping imports of Russian resources. "European countries have decreased their Russia imports but the trend with India is upward that is what is pressing concerns to the United States and we are seeing the Biden administration resort to these tactics."

India has maintained from the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that it sees dialogue as the solution. Accordingly, alongiside urging for the cessation of violence at various forums, India has also engaged with both countries, as well as the US and the NATO bloc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held multiple phone conversations with Russia's President Putin and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, and has also held regular meetings with other world leaders, including at multilateral forums like the G7. India's Minister of External Affairs has on numerous occasions, at platforms in the US to Europe, enunciated India's position on the crisis resulting from the war, ranging from food and medicine shortages to India's own import of Russian energy, which is minuscule in comparison to the European nations.