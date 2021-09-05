FS Shringla Discusses Issues Including Disarmament, Non-proliferation During His US Visit

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins. External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday, 4 September said that Shringla and Jenkins discussed issues related to disarmament, non-proliferation, multilateral export control regimes and space cooperation. After the meeting, Jenkins said that she had the “pleasure of meeting” with Shringla, with whom she discussed several issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Secretary @Harshvshringla met @UnderSecT Amb Bonnie Jenkins to discuss issues related to disarmament, non-proliferation, multilateral export control regimes, space cooperation. pic.twitter.com/agDsGYPjnn — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 4, 2021

Today I had the pleasure of meeting with @HarshVShringla, the Foreign Secretary of India. @State_SCA @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/YCopkcWd2m — U/S of State for Arms Control & Int'l Security (@UnderSecT) September 3, 2021

India-US 2+2 dialogue to be held in November

Shringla is on a three-day official visit to Washington DC. During his visit, he met US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl on Friday and discussed ways to advance the India-US strategic and defence partnerships. He even exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific. Both sides have agreed to coordinate on shared priorities ahead of the India-US Ministerial 2+2 dialogue later this year in November. Speaking to reporters, he also talked about the tentative bilateral summit as he qualified it as something under discussion.

“We're looking at the 2+2 which will happen in November. The exact dates are not yet worked out,” Shringla said.

Shringla's visit to Washington

Shringla held meetings with top officials of President Joe Biden’s administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The two nations had extensive conversations on regional and multilateral issues including the UN and the upcoming Quadrilateral summit later this year. He also held meetings with industry representatives organised separately by the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum and US India Business Council.

“We covered a very wide range of issues of interest to them,” the foreign secretary said. He added that they were very interested in India's handling of the COVID-19 situation, the vaccine issue, economic recovery in India, economic opportunities and the investment situation in the country. Shringla also held interaction with reporters and said the US is watching the situation in Afghanistan very closely.

"US watching the situation (in Afghanistan) very closely... Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan. They have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements that are Pakistan supported - so its role has to be seen in that context," the Foreign Secretary said.

