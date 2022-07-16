Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi's Brother Nehal Convicted By US Court In Fraud Case

In a key development, a court in the United States convicted Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, for obtaining more than 2.6 million dollars worth of diamonds fraudulently. In the order copy accessed exclusively by Republic Media Network, it was stated that between March and August 2015, Nehal made false representation regarding a purported deal with Costco Wholesale Corporation to obtain more than 2.6 million dollars worth of diamonds from LLD, also known as Lev Leviev diamonds. He then liquidated the diamonds for personal gain.

"This scheme unfolded in the heart of New York City’s historic diamond district, where Mr Modi conned and defrauded a Manhattan business out of millions,” the Manhattan District Attorney said. Alvin Bragg added, “Here, there was clear and conclusive evidence that Nehal Modi obtained these diamonds under false pretences and used them for quick cash. If any company or individual believes that they have been the victim of theft, I encourage them to call our Financial Frauds Hotline."

What is the case?

As per the order copy, Nehal Modi approached LLD in March 2015 and asked it to provide several diamonds worth nearly 800,000 dollars to present to Costco. After LLD provided the diamonds, Modi falsely informed the company that Costco had agreed to purchase them. Based on that representation, LLD allowed the defendant to purchase the diamonds on credit, with full payment required within 90 days. Instead of selling the diamonds to Costco, however, Modi pawned them the next day at Modell Collateral Loans, Inc for 450,000 dollars for his personal gain.

Between April and May 2015, Modi returned to LLD three more times and took more than 1 million dollars worth of diamonds to sell them, purportedly to Costco. Modi made a series of payments to LLD before coming back to steal more diamonds and used the majority of the proceeds for personal use and other business expenses. In August 2015, when Modi returned to LLD again and falsely claimed that Costco wanted to purchase additional diamonds, the company permitted him to take the additional diamonds on consignment, with terms explicitly stating that he did not have the authority to sell the diamonds without authorisation by LLD.

“LLD also required a partial payment upfront in the event of a sale, as the defendant’s outstanding balance was nearly $1 million at that time. Meanwhile, Modi had already contacted Modell to arrange the pawn of LLD’s diamonds before he had even received them. After picking up the diamonds from LLD, Modi pawned the majority of the diamonds the same day at Modell for another approximately $300,000 for himself and sold the remainder of the diamonds to various retailers at large discounts from LLD’s consignment price,” as per the order copy.

The copy added, ''LLD ultimately uncovered the fraud and demanded Modi immediately pay his outstanding balance or return the diamonds'. However, he had already sold or pawned all the diamonds and had spent most of those proceeds.''

Image: PTI