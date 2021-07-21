Fully-vaccinated White House Official & Senior Pelosi Aide Test Positive For COVID-19

Several ‘fully vaccinated’ White House officials have tested positive for COVID-19, a US spokeswoman said Tuesday, adding that under the ‘rigorous” COVID protocols the official has been isolating. She further added that the said person had not had contact with US President Joe Biden or the other top-level staff. "I want to confirm that yesterday a fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 off campus,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a daily briefing. The individual, with a confirmed diagnosis, has had mild symptoms, she stressed. Following a series of breakthrough infections, the White House is awaiting to conduct more testing, and contact tracing, Biden’s press secretary stated.

"We know that there will be breakthrough cases, but as this incident shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild. The White House is prepared for breakthrough cases with regular testing,” Psaki told reporters at the White House. She, however, did not confirm how many or when these cases had occurred.

"The incident was another reminder of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines against severe illness or hospitalization", Psaki said, adding that the United States vaccination campaign yielded enormous progress but has stalled in recent weeks.

Earlier yesterday, a spokesman for the California Democrat Drew Hammill told the presser that a White House staffer and a senior communications aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tested positive following contact with members of the Texas Legislature, last week. “The said aide has had no contact with the speaker since exposure," Hammill told reporters, adding that the whole press office staff was now functioning remotely. The report was first verified by Axios, which quoted an unnamed White House official as saying that the White House Medical Unit has launched rigorous contact tracing for the so-called breakthrough infections. As many as 68 per cent of American adults have been jabbed against the malicious COVID-19 disease.

CDC says breakthrough infections possible among 'a very small subset'

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had earlier acknowledged what it called instances of ‘breakthrough infections’ [military phrase for an offensive assault that penetrates the defensive line] that impacted the vaccinated population from among 66 million Americans. CDC health officials called the rare scenario of covid infections to have occurred among “a very small subset” of the vaccinated individuals, which represented about 0.008 per cent of the inoculated population. This is in line with expectations as the jabs aren’t totally foolproof, the CDC reiterated.