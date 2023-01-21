G7 Countries Agree To Review Russian Oil Price Cap Level In March, Says US Treasury Secy

Officials from the Group of Seven (G7) have agreed to review the level of the price cap on Russian oil in the month of March 2023. The decision to postpone the review of the price cap on seaborne exports of Russian crude oil has been taken in order to assess the market following additional caps on oil products originating from Russia, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

The development comes after the G7 economies in addition to the European Union (EU) and Australia agreed to ban Western-supplied maritime insurance, brokering and finance of seaborne Russian crude oil on December 5 last year. Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury Department Wally Adeyemo in a virtual meeting with Deputy Ministers representing the G7 discussed the progress of the price caps pertaining to Russian oil to date. According to the US Treasury Department, a decision has been taken to “identify further steps to finalize the price cap policy for Russian refined products.”

“The meeting underscored the unity across members of the price cap coalition to hold Russia accountable through this historic policy,” the US Treasury added.

Price Cap’s goal to stabilize global energy supplies

According to the US Treasury Department, the price caps on Russian refined products were prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, dubbed a special military operation by the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, following the virtual meeting between the price cap coalition leaders, it was collectively acknowledged that the caps are effective “in accomplishing the Price Cap Coalition’s dual goals of limiting Russia’s revenues from oil exports and stabilizing global energy supplies,” the US Treasury stated.

Additionally, the Deputies have agreed to put two additional “distinct caps” in addition to the crude oil price cap. One cap will be for products generally traded at a premium to crude oil, such as diesel or gasoline. Meanwhile, another cap would be placed for products that trade at a discount to crude oil, such as fuel oil, the US Treasury informed following the meeting.

“This approach will better calibrate the price cap policy for refined products, given the wide range of market prices at which these products trade,” the US Treasury department revealed in a press release.

Meanwhile, the coalition has agreed to undertake a review of the crude oil price cap in March after taking into account developments in global markets following the implementation of the refined products caps.