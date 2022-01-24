Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Note Claimed 'responsibility' For Girlfriend's Death

The boyfriend of the deceased cross-country traveler Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie had left behind notes indicating his "responsibility" for her death, the FBI announced on Friday. Petito went missing last year and her disappearance had sparked a major manhunt from Utah to Florida. However, federal agents had finally concluded the search operation on the 22-year-old social media influencer, when her dead body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Following the death of Petito, on October 20, Laundrie's corpse was also found in a Florida nature preserve near his parents' house. Near Laundrie's body, a backpack, notebook, as well as revolver tied to Laundrie were also recovered in the vicinity. According to an FBI statement, an examination of the notebook showed "written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito’s death,” 7news reported. Further, Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Florida medical examiner.

'Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito'

In a statement, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider stated that all reasonable investigation processes "have been concluded in this case." He went on to say, “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” according to Associated Press.

In addition to this, Petito was killed by "manual strangulation" nearly three weeks prior to her body being discovered, according to a Wyoming coroner. A Petito family statement made by their lawyer Richard Stafford stated that Laundrie's notes demonstrate there can be no dispute about how she lost her life.

Further, in a statement issued by their attorney, Steven Bertolino, Laundrie's family mourned the common loss faced by both families. “Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them,” the statement reads, 7news reported.

Earlier occurrences

The pair were on a cross-country road trip since July 2, starting in Blue Point, New York, and documenting their journey on social media. Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22, went missing during the suburban road trip with her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie. She was last seen in late August in Grand Teton National Park.

Petito was last seen in Utah, when she and her companion were encountered by authorities in Moab on August 12. According to authorities, a review of the police operations that day indicated that officers should have treated the incident as a domestic violence incident, which might have resulted in Petito's arrest or citation for allegedly punching Laundrie.

Following this, On August 17, Laundrie travelled back home alone to his parent's home in Florida, then returned to Utah six days later to "rejoin Gabby," according to Bertolino. On September 1, Laundrie again travelled home and arrived at his parents' house in North Point, Florida, without Petito.

