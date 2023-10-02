Gaetz's Bid To Oust McCarthy Met With Cautious Response From Democrats

In a move that has stirred both intrigue and scepticism on Capitol Hill, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has declared his intent to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his leadership role. Gaetz's motivation stems from McCarthy's collaboration with Democrats to avert a Government shutdown, a move that has left some Democrats torn between supporting a Republican's bid to oust their own party's rival.

The implications of Gaetz's manoeuvre are far-reaching, as he would require substantial backing from Democrats to succeed in his mission. Gaetz's effort to remove McCarthy hinges on a rare and potentially awkward alliance across the aisle. However, without substantial Democratic support, his efforts face an uphill battle within the Republican ranks.

Gaetz's bold move

During a recent appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Gaetz announced his intention to file a motion to vacate McCarthy in the coming week. McCarthy swiftly responded in a CBS News interview, asserting his confidence in surviving this challenge, characterising Gaetz's endeavour as a 'personal' attack.

Democratic voices weigh in

According to a report from Axios, Democrats are hesitant to rally behind Gaetz's efforts. Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), a member of the Progressive Caucus, expressed his reluctance, stating, "I'm not going to follow Matt Gaetz to Peter Luger's Steakhouse." Cohen further defended McCarthy's bipartisan move, emphasising that he "did the right thing" by putting a stopgap funding bill on the floor. Cohen expects a significant number of Democrats to vote against vacating McCarthy.

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) echoed these sentiments, suggesting that Gaetz's actions were more about media appearances than effective governance. Landsman's statement reinforced the idea that Democrats might be hesitant to support Gaetz's bid.

The challenge of winning over Democrats

While Gaetz aims to garner Democratic support, many House Democrats remain unconvinced. One senior House Democrat, speaking anonymously, reportedly expressed scepticism about Gaetz's chances, stating, "I see almost no way that Matt gets most of the Dems." The anonymous source even suggested that some Democrats might abstain from voting rather than outright opposing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' recommendation.

Despite this hesitation, one notable exception stands out: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a prominent progressive voice in Congress, announced on "State of the Union" that she would "absolutely" vote for the motion to vacate. Ocasio-Cortez criticised McCarthy as a "very weak speaker".

McCarthy's allies remain steadfast

In response to Gaetz's initiative, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a McCarthy ally, asserted that the Speaker enjoys the support of around 200 Republicans, if not more. Bacon contended that Gaetz lacks a coherent alternative plan, leaving the spectre of chaos hanging over the proceedings. As the political drama unfolds on Capitol Hill, Gaetz's endeavour to oust McCarthy is poised to be a contentious and closely watched affair. While the outcome remains uncertain, one thing is clear: this is a battle that has transcended traditional party lines, blurring the boundaries between political foes and allies.