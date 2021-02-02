GameStop's Victory Celebrated By Redditors As They Buy Giant Times Square Billboard

Few Redditoss have bought Times Square billboard just a few days after they crashed the stock market with the GameStop fiasco. The billboard had an ad for one hour on Friday, January 30 and was created by Matei Psatta. “$GME GO BRRR”, read the ad on a billboard. It pointed towards the humongous rising stock prices of GameStop.

‘Bought a billboard in NY’, read the video while the billboard displayed the ad. GameStop has been in the news recently over its soaring stock price. Just one year back, the stock price of this GameStop was just around 4 USD and currently, it is At the time of writing this article, the share price of GameStop is 225 USD. Let’s have a look at the billboard.

Read: 'People Demand Answers': Elon Musk Grills Robinhood CEO Over GameStop Stock Drama

Netizens react to the billboard

Astounded by the video, Redditors took over the comment section. One Reddit user wrote, "The market is there to serve the people, all of the people. If that's not the case, it is no longer constructive for the growth of its civilization. We shouldn't decide what to do based on what's good for a market, but what's good for our civilization and all of its citizens. But honestly, we just like the stock". Another person wrote, "Don’t let this distract you from the fact that in 1998, The Undertaker threw Mankind off Hell In A Cell, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer's table".

The whole thing started when Melvin Capital, a hedge fund group started shorting GameStop stock around a month ago. The firm did this when the price of the stock was around 15 USD, believing it would go down further as GameStop was suffering heavy losses during COVID lockdown. However, the now popular Reddit community r/WallStreetBets(WSB) had other things on their minds.

Read: What Happened With GameStop Stock Prices? Why Did Their Stock Prices Rocket Up?

At the same time, Melvin Capital was shorting GameStop stocks, the Reddit community of WSB started pumping money into the stock. This caused GameStop stock to soar to very high prices. As mentioned above, their stock price is around 347 USD at the time of writing this, a massive jump from what Melvin Capital sold the shorted stocks for. Melin Capital had to borrow somewhere around 3 billion dollar bailout from the government following their losses on the GameStop stock.

Read: 10-year-old Boy Makes $3,200 By Selling GameStop Shares Gifted To Him In 2019

Also Read: US Woman's 'normal' Explanation Of Stock Market Goes Viral Amid GameStop Share Surge

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/SomeGuyInDeutschland)