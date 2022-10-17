Gates Foundation To Donate $1.2 Billion In Efforts To Globally Eliminate Polio

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on Sunday, pledged to donate $1.2 billion in an effort to wipe out the polio crisis across the world, the Associated Press reported. The hefty sum will be put to use for the implementation of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which aims to eradicate the disease that is currently endemic in two nations, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

This year, Pakistan has reported 20 cases of polio so far, all of which emerged in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. On the other hand, the country of Afghanistan, which has reported 2 cases this year, has a long history of a lack of vaccine access due to bans and violence by the Taliban.

All you need to know about the initiative

A statement by the foundation made on Sunday at Berlin’s World Health Summit revealed that the funding will also be used to prevent outbreaks caused by new variants of polio. Stating that it has contributed almost $5 billion to the initiative, the foundation said that the effort aims to add polio campaigns into larger healthcare services and boost the use of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2.

“Polio eradication is within reach. But as far as we have come, the disease remains a threat. Working together, the world can end this disease,” said Bill Gates, co-chair of the foundation.

“The last steps to eradication are by far the toughest. But our foundation remains dedicated to a polio-free future, and we’re optimistic that we will see it soon,” added CEO Mark Suzman. The initiative to eradicate polio globally was undertaken collaboratively by the Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, Rotary International, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.