Geoge Floyd Recommended By Texas Parole Board For Posthumous Pardon In 2004 Drug Case

A Texas Parole Board on Monday authorised George Floyd's plea for a posthumous pardon after it was discovered that his 2004 arrest in Houston involved a police officer who was later charged with murder and tampering with a government record. The unanimous recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will now be transferred to Governor Greg Abbott for his final decision. George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May 2020 after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin knelt for more than nine minutes on his neck.

The event was caught on camera, sparking worldwide protests against racial injustice. Derek Chauvin, the cop who killed Floyd, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in jail in June. Officer Gerald Goines arrested Floyd in February 2004 and accused him of selling $10 worth of crack in a police operation. Floyd eventually pled guilty to a drug conviction and received a 10-month sentence in state prison.

Gerald Goines, the Houston police officer at the time was charged with criminal murder and tampering with a government document after being part in a deadly 2019 raid that was subsequently discovered to be based on false assertions he made under oath.

The top authorities in Harris County, which includes Houston, unanimously endorsed a resolution in May to support Floyd's pardon request. Abbott expressed his commitment to pushing policing changes during a public visitation in Houston in June 2020, just before Floyd's funeral. However, in the regular Texas legislative session earlier this year, a broad reform package named after Floyd failed to gain traction. Whereas, Abbott has only issued a few pardons every year since becoming office in 2015.

