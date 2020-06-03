George Floyd GoFundMe Page Raises Over $11 Million In Six Days

An online fundraiser dedicated to the latest face of racial discrimination in the United States, George Floyd has now raised over $11 million in just six days. The GoFundMe page is being managed by 46-year-old’s brother Philonise Floyd with the title “Official George Floyd Memorial Fund”. According to the description, the collected money will be used to comprehend the funeral and burial expenses, grief counselling and lodging and travel for all court proceedings. Since George was killed by a police officer last week, the incident has triggered a wave of violent protests across the US.

Thousands of people have not only showered support for the Floyd family but have even got out on streets to demand ‘equality and justice’. The video of the incident showing George knocked to the ground with a Minnesota police officer, who is now arrested, kneeling down on his neck has angered millions across the world. Floyd’s death has fueled conversations around Black Lives Matter and police brutality in America 2020. Amid the turmoil, the online fundraiser received exceptional support with more than 434k donors raising the total sum of $11,297,500, till now.

In the page, Philonise Floyd wrote, “My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media. What we saw on that tape left us shell shocked.”

“This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund,” he added.

'Daddy changed the world'

A nerve-wracking video of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd saying “Daddy changed the world” has gone viral on the internet. The latest face of racial discrimination in the United States, Floyd died in Minnesota while in police custody and has triggered protests across the nation. In the viral clip, Gianna can be seen sitting on George’s close friend, Stephen Jackson Sr’s shoulder, who also repeats “That’s right Daddy changed the world”.

According to reports, the video was recorded after a press conference in Minneapolis and in the short clip the person behind the camera can be heard asking, “Daddy did what?” and then she replies with the answer that has left netizens ‘teary-eyed’. On of the internet users even wished to “bless her heart” and provide enough strength.

