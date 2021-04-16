George Floyd Killing: Ex-cop Derek Chauvin Refuses To Testify At Trial Defence Rests Case

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is facing trial for George Floyd's death, invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify on Thursday. Shortly afterward, the defense rested its case on Thursday as the trial of George Floyd's death neared its final stages. Closing arguments are set for April 19, after which the jury will be sequestered during deliberations.

Testimony ends without Derek Chauvin taking the stand

Derek Chauvin, during the courtroom hearing, informed the judge that he would not testify in his defence. Had he chosen to testify, prosecutors would have been allowed to cross-examine him. It would have also given the jury the opportunity to look at his unmasked face and hear his side of the story. The only time Chauvin defended himself was when the jury listened to body-camera footage from the scene. After an ambulance took Floyd away, Chauvin told a bystander: “We gotta control this guy ’cause he’s a sizable guy ... and it looks like he’s probably on something.”

“Is this your decision not to testify?” Judge Peter Cahill asked. “It is, your honor,” Chauvin said.

Defense expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart trouble

George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease, a forensic pathologist testified for the defense on April 14 at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. Dr. David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner testified that fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s body, and carbon monoxide poisoning, must have played a significant role in Floyd's death. Fowler also testified that he would classify the manner of death “undetermined,” rather than homicide. He said that Floyd’s death had too many contradicting factors, some of which are homicide and some prove accidental.

The prosecutor recalled Dr. Martin Tobin, a physician in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Loyola University Medical Center and at the Hines Veteran Administration Hospital in Illinois, to rebut the testimony of Dr. David Fowler. Dr. Martin Tobin had said that carbon monoxide levels in Floyd's body might have increased when he was near the car but Floyd's hemoglobin was saturated at 92 percent which proved that the level of carbon monoxide in Floyd's body was 2 percent which is well within normal range.

