George Floyd's Memorial: Hundreds Gather To Pay Respects; Rev Al Sharpton Slams Trump

Hundreds of people had gathered together on Thursday, June 4 in Minneapolis for George Floyd's Memorial Service. While it was attended by celebrities, musicians, and political leaders, the memorial was the first of a series of memorials that will take place in three cities over the span of six days. All those who had participated stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds-- the length of the time the ex-police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck-- in order to honour his memory.

During the memorial, civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton on Thursday mocked US President Donald Trump's widely criticized photo-op in Washington DC earlier this week. Speaking at the memorial service, Sharpton said, "We cannot use Bibles as a prop". He further added that "And for those that have agendas, that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop."

Here are some pictures of the memorial service:

(Rev. Al Sharpton speaking at the memorial service of George Floyd | Image Source: AP)

(Martin Luther King III pays respects | Image Source: AP)

(George Floyd's family members surround his casket at the Memorial Service | Image Source: AP)

(George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd comforts a relative | Image Source: AP)

(George Floyd's son Quincy Mason Floyd bows down while Floyd's cousin wipes tears at the memorial service | Image Source: AP)

(Former NBA player Stephen Jackson attended George Floyd's memorial service | Image Source: AP)

(A huge crowd of people surrounded the memorial service to pay their respects | Image Source: AP)

George Floyd's Death

Police officer Derek Chauvin had handcuffed George Floyd and made him beg for breath after arresting him in Minnesota. In a video of the incident that went viral all over the social media, Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. According to Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS) John Harrington, the police officer has been fired from his job and has been taken into custody by the criminal bureau. He added that a trial for the case will begin soon. The officer faces second-degree murder charges.

Meanwhile, Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Along with it, several police squads have also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

