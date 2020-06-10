`He Is Going To Change The World': George Floyd Hailed At His Funeral In Houston

George Floyd, whose death has sparked global outrage over police brutality and racial prejudice, was fondly remembered on Tuesday as “Big Floyd” — a father and brother, athlete and neighbourhood mentor, and now a catalyst for change at his funeral.

The funeral was attended by over 500 mourners wearing face masks in a Houston church, more than two weeks after he was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. A video of the incident, where Floyd could be heard saying “I can't breathe” before turning motionless, has sparked mass protests across the US and major cities around the world.

'He is going to change the world'

“Third Ward, Cuney Homes, that's where he was born at," George Floyd's brother, Rodney, told mourners at the Fountain of Praise church. “But everybody is going to remember him around the world. He is going to change the world,” he added, according to AP.

After the service, Floyd’s golden casket was taken to the cemetery in the Houston suburb of Pearland where he was to be entombed next to his mother. A mile from the graveyard, the casket was transferred to a glass-sided carriage drawn by a pair of white horses.

A brass band played as his casket was taken inside the mausoleum. Hundreds of people, some chanting, “Say his name, George Floyd,” gathered along the procession route and outside the cemetery entrance in the mid-90s heat.

'This is not just a murder...'

Dozens of Floyd’s family members, most dressed in white, took part in the four-hour service. “I can breathe. And as long as I’m breathing, justice will be served,” Floyd’s niece Brooke Williams declared in a eulogy, adding “This is not just a murder but a hate crime.”

Civil rights activist, Reverend Al Sharpton took the stage to deliver the main eulogy called "Floyd - an ordinary brother" for he left behind a legacy of greatness despite shortcomings that prevented him from achieving all that he once aspired to become.“God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that is going to change the whole wide world,” Sharpton said.

The mourners included actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, JJ Watt of the NFL’s Houston Texans, rapper Trae tha Truth, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who brought the crowd to its feet when he announced he will sign an executive order banning chokeholds in the city.

(With agency inputs)