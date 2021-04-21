George Floyd Murder Case Timeline: From Black Man's Arrest To Derek Chauvin's Conviction

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on April 20 for murder and manslaughter of 46-year-old African American George Floyd in May 2020. The weeks-long trial of the incident that shook the nation last year and triggered a fresh wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe ended on Tuesday with the Floyd family’s emotional celebration of the verdict and Chauvin going behind the bars for several decades. The ex-cop was found guilty on all charges for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on a 46-year-old’s neck in May 2020. Timeline of George Floyd case:

May 25, 2020: George Floyd’s arrest

The Minneapolis police officers responded to a call shortly after 8 PM (local time) on May 25, 2020, about a possible counterfeit of a $20 bill being used at a grocery store. They then encounter a Black man, George Floyd who struggled but ended up handcuffed and face down on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the 46-year-old for nearly nine minutes. Bystanders witnessed the entire incident without providing any help and instead recorded a video that shows Floyd crying “I can’t breath.” He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

May 26, 2020: Police call it ‘medical incident’

The next day after Chauvin’s brutal confrontation with Floyd, police issued a statement saying that the African American died after a “medical incident” and said that Floyd resisted the arrest and appeared to be in some sort of medical distress. However, on the same day, minutes after the police statement, a bystander posted the video online. Police then released another statement and fired Chauvin along with the other three officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Meanwhile, protests against police brutality and racism began that further led to unrest, chaos, violence all amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges against Chauvin on May 27 as reports of protesters looting the stores also emerged.

May 29, 2020: Chauvin arrested

The ex-cop was arrested on May 29, 2020, and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Meanwhile, US President at the time, Donald Trump constantly condemned violence by the “thugs” in Minneapolis and warned, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Soon, on May 30, 2020, Trump tried to defend his remarks and protests continue nationwide with some turning violent.

June 1, 2020: Floyd’s medical report

On June 1, 2020, the county medical examiner released the medical report on Floyd and found that his heart stopped as police restrained and compressed his neck. He also underlined that Floyd had several underlying medical conditions and listed fentanyl and methamphetamine use as “other significant conditions.” Further, on June 3, 2020, Attorney General Keith Ellison who Walz said will lead prosecutions in Floyd’s death, pressed a second-degree charge against Chauvin.

July 15, 2020: Floyd family sues police

Following Floyd’s funeral on June 4, burial on June 9 and his brother testifying on June 10 before the House Judiciary Committee for police accountability, the 46-year-old’s family sued Minneapolis and the four former officers. On July 15, 2020. This happened after Trump signed an executive order on June 16, to encourage better police practices and establish a database to track officers who use excessive force.

October 7, 2020: Chauvin signs $1 million bond

While the protests majorly continued across the United statesChuavin posted a $1 million bond on October 7, 2020, and is released from state prison. This further triggered more protesters to flood the streets. On January 12, 2021, US Judge Peter Cahill rejects the defence’s request to move the officers’ trials. He ruled that Chauvin will be tried along with other officers being tried in August.

March 12, 2021: Minneapolis pays settlement

On March 12, 2021, after the first potential jurors were questioned for Chauvin’s trial on March 9, Minneapolis agreed to pay a $27 million settlement to the Floyd family. Jury selection was eventually completed on March 23 with 12 jurors and three alternates.

March 29, 2021, to April 20, 2021: Derek Chauvin trial

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death in May 2020 began on March 29. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck reportedly for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as the Black man laid face-down in handcuffs. Testimonies of witnesses, family, and defence were taken before the jury dragon deliberations on April 19 and convicting Chauvin on murder and manslaughter on Tuesday. “Today, we are able to breathe again,” said Philonise Floyd, 46-year-old’s brother.

