George Floyd Murder: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Yrs In Jail

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and 6 months in prison by a US court on Friday which convicted him for the murder of African-American citizen George Floyd. The landmark verdict which is being welcomed as a watershed moment in US policing history makes Chauvin's sentence of 22 and a half years one of the longest given to a police officer for using unlawfully violent force. The police officer's sentence was due on June 25, nearly two months after a jury convicted him of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Delivering a 22-page sentencing memorandum, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill acknowledged the 'cruelty and abuse' that Chauvin had acted with banking on his power and authority. The judge asserted that he was not acting under the pressure of the larger media and citizen movement and deemed a 22.5-year sentence as just. For the charges that Chauvin was slapped with during the investigation, he was liable to face up to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for manslaughter. It is important to mention that the prosecution had asked for a 30-year prison sentence, double the upper limit indicated in sentencing guidelines.

While the sentence comes as a new dawn for the Black Lives Matter movement which gained unprecedented momentum and support last year after the death of Geoge Floyd in May 2020, his brother Rodney and nephew Brandon Williams expressed their displeasure over the sentence. The two compared the 22.5-year sentence to the 'life sentence' that they were facing instead following the loss of their loved one.

Apart from Chauvin, the three other police officers present during George Floyd's arrest and death are due to face trial next year. They have largely been charged for aiding and abetting his murder. Meanwhile, Chauvin is being held in Minnesota's maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights since his conviction. It is still unclear where he would be serving his sentence, however, in Minnesota he has the chance to leave prison in 15 years (two-thirds of his sentence) on a supervised visit if he displays 'good behavior.'

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 in police custody after he was arrested by the local police for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. A widely seen bystander video of the incident went viral which showed police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck after which he succumbed then and there, unable to breathe after the 8-minute-46-second ordeal. George Floyd's death sparked global outrage over police brutality and racial prejudice and triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. and across the globe.

