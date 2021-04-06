George Floyd Trial: Kneeling On Neck Violated 'ethics Or Values', Says Police Chief

The Minneapolis police chief testified on April 5, that now-ousted officer Derek Chauvin “violated” departmental policies while pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd and keeping him down even when he was in distress. Speaking on Day 6 of Floyd’s murder trial, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo asserted that Chauvin went against the department’s “principles and the values” in dealing with the 46-year-old. Arradondo, who is the city’s first black police chief, had fired Chauvin and three other officers days following what he termed as a “murder”.

"That action is not de-escalation," the police chief said. "And when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and when we talk about our principles and the values that we have, that action goes contrary to what we are talking about." READ | Minneapolis police chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

On Monday, he said that continuing to kneel on a handcuffed man lying on his stomach was “in no way, shape or form” part of the department's policy or training. Doubling down on his stance further, he said that what Chauvin did was “certainly not part of our ethics or values.” Ditching the ‘blue wall of silence', Arradondo testified that what Chauvin did bot the type of “cautious neck restrain” that department’s officers are trained to do.

"A conscious neck restraint by policy mentions light to moderate pressure. When I look at Exhibit 17 and when I look at the facial expression of Mr Floyd, that does not appear in any way, shape or form that that is light to moderate pressure," he said. READ | George Floyd death leads states to require cops to intervene

'They did not provide first aid'

Arradondo also accused the under-trial officers of failing to render first aid to Floyd even when they had noticed that his pulse had stopped. Citing excerpts from the department training manual, the police chief highlighted “de-escalation procedures” which officers are mandated to follow in all cases. “It's really about attempting to stretch out time, options and resources,’ he said.

Floyd’s murder trial began March 29 and is expected to stretch for at least a month, BBC reported. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and if convicted he could be sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison. Recently, a charge of third-degree murder was also added.

(Image Credits; Associated Press )