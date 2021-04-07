George Floyd Trial: Police Officer Used 'excessive Force', Says LAPD Expert

In a testimony on Tuesday, a Los Angeles Police Department expert, known to have conducted at least 2,500 ‘use of force’ reviews in his career, said that Derek Chauvin had used “excessive force” as he attempted a police chokehold on the neck of George Floyd. LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger told prosecutors that the initial use of force on Floyd was not only inappropriate but it wasn’t by any means standard practice, Stringer said after he had reviewed the footage of the arrest. The LA police expert also condemned the former cop’s act of knee restraint against the suspect when asked what his opinion was about the degree of force used by the defendant Chauvin on George Floyd.

According to the account of testimony heard by the jurors on Tuesday, as reported by CNN, at least four witnesses testified in court against the former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. It included the use of force instructor Minneapolis Police officer Lt. Johnny Mercil, crisis intervention training coordinator Sgt. Ker Yang, Officer Nicole Mackenzie, a medical response coordinator, and CPR instructor, and use-of-force expert Sgt. Jody Stiger, who was paid nearly $13,000 to inspect the material from the scene.

Witness Stiger told the prosecutors that officers were convinced about the use of force as they mentioned that George Floyd initially resisted arrest and refused to get inside the police car. But the material proves that once he was held onto the ground he had stopped resisting. “At that point, the officers should have slowed down or stopped their force as well,” the LA police use-of-expert said, as quoted by AP. “My opinion was that the force was excessive,” he went on to add. Stiger testified that Floyd was panic-stricken and given the severity of his offense, passing a counterfeit $20 bill, one would typically not expect that kind of force and coercion deployed by the officer.

'Not a police trained tactic', says another witness

When asked by the juror to “describe” what he had seen, Stiger said that he saw a police officer kneeling on the neck of Black man George Floyd. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher then produced a photograph of ex-cop Chauvin doing a chokehold on George Floyd and asked if that was a form of force, to this, the sergeant testified “Yes”. Meanwhile, the use-of-force instructor with the department's training unit, Lt. Johnny Mercil similarly testified saying that Derek’s choking of Floyd was not a “trained neck restraint tactic”, and that it was not authorized on a suspect handcuffed and held down to the ground, not resisting.