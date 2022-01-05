George Floyd's 4-year-old Niece Shot While Sleeping, Police Launches Investigation

The four-year-old niece of George Floyd has been shot when she was asleep in her home in the middle of the night in southwest Houston. Arianna Delane suffered a punctured lung and liver and has three broken ribs, reported ABC13. The girl’s mother drove her to the hospital where she underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

The four-old girl’s father Derrick Delane told ABC13 that the girl was hit several times by gunfire before 3 am on New Year’s Day. He mentioned that his daughter was 'shocked' by the incident and called out to him. So far, Houston police have not revealed a motive nor have they provided information about the suspect. However, the girl’s father has suggested that the shooting was ‘targetted.’ Arianna Delane's father has alleged that the police arrived four hours after the time of the incident. It is important to mention here that the girl is the niece of George Floyd. who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

Troy Finner launches internal affairs investigation

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has issued a statement on Twitter informing about the investigation being carried out into the shooting of the four-year-old girl at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard on January 1. Troy Finner has also launched an Internal Affairs investigation into the department's response time to the shooting and requested the people to pray for the girl. Troy Finner in the statement said, "I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city continue to pray for the child's full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible."

Statement from Police Chief @TroyFinner regarding the January 1 shooting of a 4-year-old female at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard.



Houston police in the statement informed that they are investigating the shooting of the girl at Yellowstone Boulevard at about 2:55 am on January 1.

Houston police in the statement informed that they are investigating the shooting of the girl at Yellowstone Boulevard at about 2:55 am on January 1. The victim was taken to the area hospital and is in stable condition now. The Police added that the suspect or suspects had fired several shots into the apartment where four adults and two children were present.

