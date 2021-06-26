George Floyd's 7-year-old Daughter Delivers Heartbreaking Message At Chauvin's Sentencing

As Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 years and 6 months in prison by a US court on Friday which convicted him for the murder of African-American citizen George Floyd, the latter's seven-year-old daughter said that she wished she could tell her late father, "I miss you and I love you."

Gianna Floyd's video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing for Derek Chauvin. In the victim impact statement she said that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

"We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed. My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth," she said. "I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride," she added.

Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family

Derek Chauvin made brief comments at his hearing on Friday to offer condolences to George Floyd’s family. Chauvin said he hopes more will come out in the future that gives them “some peace of mind.”

Chauvin spoke for less than a minute. With a possible appeal and with a federal case still pending, experts weren’t surprised Chauvin kept his comments to a minimum.

The white 45-year-old former Minneapolis officer was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for pressing his knee to George Floyd’s throat for up to 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020, as the latter gasped that he couldn’t breathe before dying.

“But briefly, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” Chauvin said. He added that he hopes other information that will come out later “will give you some peace of mind.”

