George Floyd's Brother Remembers Their Childhood In Emotional Testimony At Ex-cop's Trial

Philonise Floyd on April 12 took the stand in the trial of Derek Chauvin and described his brother George Floyd’s upbringing in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and at the Cuney Homes public housing project in Houston. Philonise was one of the prosecution’s final witnesses in their case against Chauvin, the fired cop charged in George’s death, which has spanned more than two weeks of testimony. On Monday, Philonise shed tears as he was shown a picture of his late mother and a young George and he provided what is known in Minnesota as “spark of life doctrine” testimony.

According to the Associated Press, Philonise took the stand and lovingly recalled how George used to make the best banana mayonnaise sandwiches, how George drilled him in catching a football and the way George used to mark his height on the wall as a boy because he wanted to grow taller. He said that he and his brother grew up with their family in a public housing complex in Houston and further described George as a family “leader” who couldn’t cook. He said that George also played football and deliberately threw the ball at different angels so Philonise would have to practice diving for it.

“I always thought my brother couldn't throw. But he never intended to throw the ball to me," he said, smiling.

As a child, Philonise revealed that George loved sports and wanted to get taller. And he said his brother was someone he went to for advice. Philonise also identified several photos of his brother, one showing him with his daughter Gianna and one showing him on his college basketball team, a sport he enjoyed his whole life. He said he recognised a photo of his late mother with George as a child, at first nodding and smiling and then tearing up.

Philonise described his brother as a “big momma’s boy,” who had a special relationship with their mother, who died in 2018. When shown a photo of his brother as a child hugging their smiling mother while lying in her lap, Philonise began to cry and paused his testimony to wipe his eyes with a tissue. He then explained why the month of May has become so bittersweet for him.

Philonise said, “On May 24, I got married and my brother was killed on May 25, and my mom died on May 30. So it's like a bittersweet month because I'm supposed to be happy when that month comes”.

Chauvin's use of force was 'unreasonable'

Meanwhile, also taking the stand on Monday was the University of South Carolina, professor Seth Stoughton, who testified for prosecutors that Chauvin’s use of force was “unreasonable, excessive and contrary to generally accepted police practices”. The defence, on the other hand, has argued that Chauvin, a 19-year-old veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, followed his training. Now, Judge Peter Cahill has told the jury that the defence is expected to begin its case from April 13.

Testimony could wrap up by the end of this week, “possibly with Friday off,” Cahill said. He also added that he expects to have closing arguments next Monday because jurors will be sequestered immediately afterwards for deliberations, and he doesn’t want the sequestration to extend over the weekend. He told the jurors to come prepared to be sequestered after closing arguments on April 19.

