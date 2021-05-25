George Floyd's Death Anniversary: Glimpses Of Memorial Events, Marches And BLM Movement

Quick links:
May 25 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, who died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.
Floyd's death severely tarnished Minnesota’s reputation as a progressive state on matters of race and police brutality.
Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march with #BlackLivesMatter.
Within a month of Floyd’s death, Colorado lawmakers took the step they had avoided after the death of Elijah McClain and approved a ban on chokeholds as part of broader police reform legislation.
Several events, gatherings, and rallies were planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.
Hundreds of people gathered for the rally Sunday in front of the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis where former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted last month in Floyd’s death.
Many carried signs with pictures of Floyd, Philando Castile and other Black men killed by police.
Floyd’s family members as speakers called for justice for families of Black men slain by white police officers across the US.
“It has been a long year. It has been a painful year,” Floyd’s sister Bridgett told the crowd. “It has been very frustrating for me and my family for our lives to change in blink of an eye.
As chants of “no justice, no peace!” and “Say his name,” resonated, Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter watched alongside the rallies.
Tuesday marked one year since Floyd, who was Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air.