George Floyd's Death Anniversary: Gunshots Fired Near Memorial Square, One Wounded

Minneapolis Police on May 25 responded to reports of gunshots fired near George Floyd Square, the intersection where the 46-year-old Black resident died last year. Hundreds had coalesced on the intersection to mark the one year death anniversary of Floyd, who died of a cardiopulmonary attack after the now imprisoned-former homicide detective Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. In a statement later, the police confirmed that at least one person was injured in the whole shooting incident.

'more than 30 gunshots were fired'

According to Associated Press, more than 30 gunshots were heard, as people ducked for protection. Later, the Minneapolis Police department said that they had received a phone call from an unnamed caller who reported that the suspect's vehicle left the area "at a high rate of speed.” However, the police without revealing any further details said that it was an evolving incident and they could not comment on it at the moment. “No further information is available at this time,” police spokesperson John Elder.

The intersection, located at the 38th and Chicago in front of Cup Foods has been barricaded to traffic and preserved as a memorial to Floyd. Last month, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last month after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Testifying in the court on April 1, head of Minneapolis Homicide Department Lt Richard Zimmerman in the George Floyd murder trial, said in four decades as a police officer he had never been trained to place a knee on someone’s neck as a means of restraining them during an arrest. Furthermore, he asserted that an officer's knee on anybody's neck “could kill them.” While Chauvin had said that he was acting out of concern for his own safety, Zimmerman asserted that the level of force used by the homicide cops, even after Floyd was handcuffed, was “totally unnecessary”. Three other policemen, involved in the case are scheduled for trial on March 22. All of them have been accused of aiding and abetting ex-cop Chauvin.

All image : AP