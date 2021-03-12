George Floyd's Death: US Judge Restores Third-degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin now faces an additional murder charge in the death of George Floyd after a Hennepin County judge restored a third-degree murder charge against him on Thursday, allowing the trial to proceed as scheduled.

The decision was a success for prosecutors who had been seeking to restore the charge against Chauvin, the White officer who was filmed pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during a police investigation in May last year. He already faces the charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, an African-American man. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to all three charges. The addition gives prosecutors a third potential pathway to convict the accused in the case.

"The charge of 3rd-degree murder, in addition to manslaughter and felony murder, reflects the gravity of the allegations against Chauvin," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a statement. "We look forward to presenting all three charges to the jury." READ | US: Hundreds protest in Minnesota before ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder shortly after Floyd's death, but Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill had dismissed the count in October, saying it did not apply to this case. However, based on a ruling on another similar case, the Minnesota Court of Appeals in February ordered Cahill to reconsider the motion to reinstate the charge against Chauvin last week.

The third-degree murder charge only applies to Chauvin, the key accused in the case, and the potential to reinstate the charge for the three other officers charged in Floyd's death will be addressed at a later date.

What do the three charges against Chauvin mean?

Third-degree murder generally applies to a case in which a person puts someone in imminent danger without regard for human life, such as randomly firing into a crowd or driving on the wrong side of the road. The second-degree murder charge alleges that Chauvin unintentionally caused Floyd's death while committing third-degree assault. Finally, the second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by his "culpable negligence".

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some, or none of them.