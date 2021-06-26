George Floyd's Family Members Deliver Emotional Messages At Derek Chauvin's Sentencing

George Floyd’s family delivered emotional messages at the sentencing hearing of the person convicted of killing the 46-year-old African American, Derek Chauvin. As per reports, the first to speak was Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna through video out of the four family members on June 25. Of his father who died in May 2020, Gianna said, “I ask about him all the time...I ask ‘How did my dad get hurt?” Floyd’s family members addressed the Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill before Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

Apart from Gianna, Floyd’s two brothers and nephew also addressed the court and reportedly painted an evident picture about how the incident that took place last year triggered trauma as well as grief in their family. In the video, the 7-year-old said, “We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed” while also adding that she misses brushing her teeth with her father’s help. As per reports, when she was asked what she would tell the 46-year-old if she could see him again, Gianna answered, “I miss you and I love him.”

Not ‘humanly possible’ to convey grief: Floyd’s nephew

In his statement, Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams also said that it is not “humanly possible” for him to convey the grief that the entire family faced with the loss. He reportedly told the court that Floyd’s “sudden murder forever traumatized us.”

“It has been truly unimaginable,” Williams said. “But not nearly unimaginable as the defendant’s decision to take the life of a human being with no regard for the effect it may have on others.”

“Our family is forever broken,” he added.

Floyd’s brothers ask Chauvin ‘Why?’

George Floyd’s public death and its push to the Black Lives Matter movement globally stirred cities across the United States for several months. Before Chauvin was sentenced to over twenty years, Floyd’s brothers Philonise and Terrence Floyd addressed the Cahill directly and pleaded for the former Minneapolis officer to give the maximum possible sentence. Terrence reportedly said that his family is now begrudgingly part of an entire fraternity whose members died in a confrontation with police in the country.

Terrence also wanted to know what was Chauvin thinking when he planted his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes and ‘why’ he did not stand up after arresting the 46-year-old. Further detailing experiences of their family and the plans the two brothers shared for their daughters, Terrence said that his family doesn’t want to see “no more slaps on the wrist.”

“We've been through that already, in my community and in my culture we’ve been through that already,” Terrence said. “If the roles were reversed ... there would have been no case. It would have been open and shut. We would have been in jail for murdering somebody.”

Further, Floyd’s other brother, Philonise Floyd also echoed most of Terrence’s words and was repeatedly taking off his glasses. Philonise said, “I haven't had a real night's sleep because of the nightmares I have hearing my brother beg for his life over and over again...For an entire year, I have had to relive George being tortured to death.”

“George’s life mattered,” Floyd’s brother said before pleading with the judge. “Please help us find closure.”

IMAGE: AP