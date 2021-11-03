George Floyd's Murder: Minneapolis Rejects Proposal To Replace Police With New Department

Minneapolis, a City in Minnesota, has rejected the proposal that sought a response from the citizens to replace their police department with a new 'Department of Public Safety'. The proposal was framed after the death of African-American man George Floyd in May last year.

The death sparked controversy after photographs of Floyd under an officer’s knee brought calls for racial justice. According to a report by the Associated Press, the supporters had hoped that the proposal would bring radical change to policing in the city.

Notably, had the supporters voted for 'yes', the Minneapolis Police Department would have been replaced with a department run by a "nominated commissioner". However, advocates of the proposal said that a complete overhaul of policing was necessary to stop police violence.

On the other hand, those who are opposing the proposal said they had voted for 'no' as they believe it would leave some communities already affected by violence more vulnerable, as crime is on the rise. However, the voters of 'no' admitted that there is an urgency to transform policing in the city.

"Tonight Minneapolis voters have made clear that we want a planful approach to transforming policing and public safety in our city that needs to include meaningful consultation with the communities that are most impacted by both violent crime and by over-policing," said Leili Fatehi, manager of the All of Mpls campaign to the Associated Press.

It was a chance to reimagine public safety: Supporters

It is worth mentioning that the death of George Floyd sparked controversy and hit the headlines globally and started an international debate over racial justice in policing.

On Tuesday, the ballot question called for a new Department of Public Safety to take a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions that would be determined by the mayor and City Council. Supporters argued it was a chance to reimagine what public safety can be and how money gets spent.

Among other things, supporters said that the funding would go toward programs that don't send armed officers to deal with people in crisis.

