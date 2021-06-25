George Floyd's New York Statue Vandalised By Neo-Nazi Group, Suspects On The Loose

George Floyd’s statue was defaced and marked with the name of a neo-Nazi group in New York in less than a week after it was unveiled, said police on June 24. The nearly two-meter-tall monument of the 46-year-old, who was killed by law enforcement in May 2020 and triggered a fresh wave to the Black Lives Matter movement across the globe, was found covered in black paint on Thursday morning. The inscription of the vandalised statue was of American far-right cell “Patriot Front” which is reportedly believed to have similarly destroyed another tribute of Floyd in neighbouring New Jersey.

The six-foot George Floyd’s statue on display on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn was unveiled on Juneteenth by his brother. The "PATRIOTFRONT.US” was stencilled with white spray paint on the pedestal. The Southern Poverty Law Center has described Patriot Front as a “white nationalist hate group.” The vandalised statue was on display in Brooklyn before its scheduled move to Union Square in Manhattan in July.

NYPD searching for four males

The New York Police Department (NYPD), as per CNN, said that it is checking the whereabouts of the four males in connection with the incident. The law enforcement has even released a video and an image of what according to authorities shows the four individuals walking toward the vicinity of the statue before the vandalism was discovered on Thursday (local time).

The incident was also criticised by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio who called the destruction of the George Floyd statue a “despicable act of hate." In a tweet on June 25, he said, “Last night a far-right extremist group vandalized a statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn. A racist, loathsome, despicable act of hate...The City Cleanup Corps is repairing the statue right now and a hate crime investigation is underway. We will bring these cowards to justice.”

Further New York governor Andrew Cuomo also said in a statement not only called the Floyd monument “more than just a memorial” but added, “it's a testament to the grief, anger, and righteous energy that his murder sparked, in our state and across the country. It's a beacon for all who believe progress is possible, and in our ability to make it happen.”

“That's why reports today that the statue was defaced by a white supremacist hate group are so devastating...I am directing the New York State Police Hates Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of this incident,” he added.

