George Santos Flashes 'white Power' Symbol During US Speaker Vote Mayhem

The infamous Republican leader, George Santos, from the 3rd New York Congressional district, has come under the radar all over again for possibly flashing a "white power" symbol at the lower chamber of the US House of Representatives on Thursday. The disgraced US Congressman, who is known for lying in his resume and over the death of his mother, has been a controversial figure ever since he entered the mainstream American political scenes. According to the New York Post, the GOP leader flashed the “white power” symbol during the 10th round of voting as the House struggled to elect the new US speaker.

According to the New York Post, the Congressman unfolded his arm and revealed the “Ok gesture” as he casts his vote for the new speaker of the house Kevin McCarthy. The “OK Gesture” is known for its white supremacist connotations and was added to the list of hate symbols in 2019. As per the reports, the US Congressman raised his hand and flashed the white-power symbol after the clerk said his name. Casting his vote for Kevin McCarthy he swiftly spun around and went back to his seat.

Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor from Harvard's Law Cyberlaw Clinic took to Twitter to point out the gesture by Santos. Criticizing the move she wrote, “The guy who lied about everything turns out to be a white supremacist who flashed a white power hand gesture on the house floor”. Many Twitter users then went on to point out the move by Santos, slamming him for his ignorance.

And newly elected bunch of questionmarks and pedophile pastor @Santos4Congress makes the white power sign while voting. pic.twitter.com/jYM2SWAkMq — RickPetersson 🌻 (@PeterssonRick) January 7, 2023

The notorious lies of George Santos

The disgraced Congressman, who was snubbed by his peers as the House went on to vote for the new US Speaker, is known for the lies he spewed as he took on the role of the New York Congressional district rep. As he came into the political limelight, an investigative report by The New York Times claimed that the Long Island politician has lied about his “prestigious” educational background and his prolific career on Wall Street. The right-wing politician later admitted that he lied on his resume, which garnered him a bad reputation among his peers as well.

The gesture made by the 34-year-old politician started being considered a 'hate symbol' after a New Zealand mass shooter named Brenton Tarrant flashed the symbol in court in 2019. According to the New York Post, White Supremacists have been using hand gesture since 2017 as the three fingers and the circle represents “W” and “P” symbolizing “White Power”. While the gesture by Santos remained widely unnoticed the moment it happened in the lower chamber of the House, the move by Santos has gained massive criticism from the netizens.